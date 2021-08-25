America’s electric vehicle charging network isn’t ready for your family trip, let alone the expected wave of new cars





Electric cars are the future.

Whether you want to go green or not, most of us will be driving an electric vehicle for the next two decades. Automakers are spending billions on retooling factories and revamping their fleets to be nearly all-electric over the next 10 to 15 years, plans fully endorsed by President Joe Biden who wants half of all sales of automobiles in the United States to be electric vehicles by 2030. That’s a huge target given the market, including plug-in hybrids, currently sits at around 3%.

One of the main obstacles to the adoption of electric vehicles is the US charging network. There are about 136,400 gas stations in the United States, but only 43,800 electric vehicle charging stations, according to the Department of Energy. And it takes about 10 minutes to fill your car with a gas tank but about 45 minutes to fully charge an EV, sometimes longer.

While Congress’ two-party infrastructure bill of $ 1 trillion provides $ 7.5 billion for charging stations, we are still a long way from a widespread charging network.

So my producer Harriet Taylor and I decided to test California’s charging infrastructure on an eight-hour trip from Southern California to San Francisco. California accounted for 9% of electric vehicle sales in the first quarter and has the largest charging network in America, so it made sense to start there.

We specifically wanted to test something other than a Tesla, which has the world’s largest charging network with 25,000 charging stations worldwide. You need an adapter to use it, but the benefits and wide availability of Tesla’s charging network are generally well known.

Charging on the road with any make of car other than Tesla is something you don’t hear much about.

Granted, even as an “auto guy” I had a lot of questions about charging, new terminology, speed, potential costs and more.

We leased a brand new Polestar 2, Volvo’s recent entry into the electric car market, from Enterprise. Most electric vehicles have a range, the distance they can travel on a single full charge, between 100 and 300 miles. The Polestar’s range was advertised at 265 miles, but that can change depending on a variety of factors: cold weather, going up or down hills, or using air conditioning, for example.

I had driven the Polestar 2 on a brief test drive a few months earlier, so I knew it well enough to feel comfortable on a long drive.

We drove about 60 miles from Enterprise to our first stop in Mountain Pass, Calif., About 15 miles from the Nevada border in the “high desert” around 5pm on a Tuesday night at 105 degrees.

We had to remove a metal cover from a power outlet in a mine, but then we were able to plug in and hit 100% before we left.

First two takes after only a few miles: first, it was easy to worry looking at the giant “percent loaded” screen (so we turned it off) and second, we had to download a bunch of apps while we were doing it. we learned to navigate the new “world of range”.

Our benchmark has become PlugShare, which shows you where the charging stations are located, regardless of who owns them, what network they were on, how fast it had to be recharged, whether they are currently available and, hopefully, a photo so you can see what you have. go in.

PlugShare became a favorite because it was brand independent and customers left comments about their experience. This feedback was invaluable as we found that many chargers weren’t as fast as advertised and some just didn’t work or were in weird places.

The Polestar also has Google Map integration which shows charging stations along the route as well as your expected charge percentage upon arrival. We found the charging predictions to be very accurate, but we think Google could improve the experience by filtering by types of chargers (we had Tesla envy as their stations popped up everywhere).

Stop 1: Electrify America at a Walmart

We made our first stop at a Walmart in Barstow, CA. It was an Electrify America location, and they had about eight chargers. Only one was occupied by an Audi eTron so we got plugged in, going to the store for the fixtures and honestly just to walk around in the air conditioning (did we mention it was hot, hot, hot ?!).

It took 37 minutes to load and cost us $ 13.33.

Brian Sullivan using a charging station in Sunnyvale

CNBC

Now on to Bakersfield.

The drive along Highway 58 was fascinating. We passed one of the aircraft storage fields as well as the Alta Wind Power Center, one of the largest wind power facilities in the world. It was a beautiful sunset drive down the mountain with lots of hills along this route.

Hills count for the Polestar 2 in two ways: first, the climb seems to burn more load because the car is under load pulling its own weight, but the descent is a victory because the car has a system that generates energy. energy by slowing the car without braking. So once you get the hang of it, you hardly ever touch the brake pedal and produce power while you do.

Stop 2: The Hampton Inn

We arrived in Bakersfield with an 18% charge after driving 135 miles and plugging into a charging point system at a Hampton Inn. There were only two outlets but we were the only car there and the night manager said he actually never saw anyone use it. was slow, but free, and we left with an 89% charge about 10 hours later.

The long, boring, hot (did we mention it was hot?) Driving straight on I-5 through the attic of California was next Harriet had a 16 hour flight out of the San airport Francisco, so we were a bit tight on schedule and had to allow time to load.

Pro tip: When planning a trip, it helps to be relatively good at math to help calculate various charging time scenarios.

Stop 3: Electrify America at the Shell gas station

The various apps showed us that the best possible stop was at Firebaugh, about 140 miles down the road. There seemed to be a few fast food places and places to have coffee. And that’s about all it was. Our Electrify America outlet was at a Shell gas station (as many seem to be) with a small convenience store.

We took some water and, well, we stayed up. It took us 41 minutes and cost $ 21.93 to get to an 87% charge, and we looked longingly at the Tesla Grid across the road, where drivers charged faster and had money. shade on the roofs of the stations (did we mention how hot it was?). We went back to buy some sunscreen.

Now for the last step. From Firebaugh to San Francisco International Airport. Or not. The car’s software said we were going to hit SFO with a measly 5% charge. And since I was continuing towards the city, that would not be enough. We would still have to stop. Annoying, but not the end of the world considering we were going to be hungry and driving through Silicon Valley, where charging stations are as plentiful as garlic in Gilroy. We found a charger near a ramen joint and powered ourselves and the car.

I dropped Harriet at the airport and completed the short drive into town, arriving near the CNBC studio with a solid 42% charge and plenty of curious looks from drivers wondering what kind of car it was .

Pro tip n ° 2: Because of the unevenness, SF is the perfect place for the Polestar 2 and its regenerative braking!

Final thoughts

A long drive at this time is not impossible, but it is not ideal. Yes, we know that something like 95% of car trips are short trips on the same routes: work, school, store, repeat.

Electric cars may be the future, but the future must accelerate. for any family looking to take a longer trip.

We did not see a shortage of chargers. Even in the wilderness, we found chargers to use. There is, however, a shortage of chargers in the places where you really want to stop. At the end of the day, I think the EV game is less about cars and more about real estate.

The more electric vehicles there are on the road, the more charging stations will be needed. There isn’t a lot of demand for them at the moment so there were plenty of charging ports on our trip. But just think of 20 cars sitting for 45 minutes or more at a time at a single charging station. It takes a lot of time and space.

For most people, a new car should be useful 100% of the time. Based on this trip, it’s not clear we’re there yet.

– CNBC’s Michael Wayland contributed to this article.

Correction: The bipartisan $ 1,000 billion congressional infrastructure bill provides a budget of $ 7.5 billion for charging stations. An earlier version returned the details of the bill.

