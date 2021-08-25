Heidelberg Engineering UK celebrates its 10th anniversary





Recognizing the milestones, the company reflected on its 10-year history and hinted at what the future would bring.

Heidelberg Engineering UK celebrated its 10th anniversary looking back on the decade of installing and training diagnostic imaging devices.

The company celebrated a milestone on August 17th. Emphasizing a “bright” future, Heidelberg Engineering UK hinted that customers can “expect several exciting product launches that will introduce new technologies that will enhance clinicians’ diagnostic capabilities with improved image capture”.

The company was launched in 2011 as a direct subsidiary of Heidelberg Engineering with a team selected by Krysten Williams, Heidelberg Engineering’s Global Marketing and Training Director.

Williams, now based in Germany, recalls the time and said he was tasked with forming a ‘dream team’ of experts “to focus on raising the level of multimodal imaging through education.” The approach is expected to create demand for the company’s imaging solutions.

“The goal was to empower clinicians to improve patient care. These guiding principles and the strength of the Heidelberg engineering brand have appealed and continued to appeal to an amazing team of professionals who love imaging and have an unwavering commitment to caring for their patients,” adds Williams.

The first Spectralis device sold by the Heidelberg engineering team in the UK was purchased by consultant ophthalmologist Michael Raines and was first installed in 2012 at the Lancashire Eye Clinic in Lytham St Annes.

The device is still in regular use and has had numerous upgrades. “I don’t know how I managed without it,” Raines said, noting that the device has provided “great” service to clinics and patients over the years.

The company has since suggested that hundreds of Spectralis instruments have been installed in the UK, with units installed in “almost every NHS department across the country”.

Several new products have been released over the past decade, including the MultiColour module for Spectralis in 2012, and eight more imaging modules have been released in the following years.

In 2017, we launched Heyex 2, a new ophthalmic image management software solution, and in 2019, we launched Anterion, a new imaging platform, opening up new markets for the company in the areas of cataracts, refractive surgery and corneas. and glaucoma diagnosis.

The Heidelberg Engineering Academy was founded in 2012 and claims that it is the first diagnostic imaging company in the country to offer a CET-certified educational peer discussion roadshow event for optometrists and dispensing opticians on optical coherence tomography interpretation. suggested. Since launch, the company has submitted 12107 CET points to the General Optics Committee.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Academy has moved its training offerings online, starting in April 2020, offering 29 free webinars to over 3000 unique participants.

Emily Malbon, Head of UK Marketing and Training at Heidelberg Engineering, said: The ultimate goal is to save people’s sight.”

Looking to the future, Tosh Vadhia, General Manager of Heidelberg Engineering, said the company is “always looking for innovative ways to scan and diagnose eye conditions and seamlessly manage data so that clinicians can make better patient care decisions” said.

Vadhia continued, “Heidelberg Engineering will continue to strive to be at the forefront of diagnostic imaging technology,” adding that he looks forward to serving customers “in the next decade and beyond.”

