United States could control COVID by spring 2022 if more people get vaccinated -Fauci





WASHINGTON, Aug. 24 (Reuters) – The United States could bring COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, a day after Pfizer (PFE .N) has secured fuller FDA approval for its shoot, with more potential approvals to come in the coming weeks.

Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, said in several TV interviews and a White House press conference that full Food and Drug Administration approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine opens. the way for more people to be vaccinated, with potential approval for Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) in the coming weeks and clearance for younger people by the fall.

“I would like to call on the people of the country who are not vaccinated to realize that we have the ability, between us, to essentially shorten the time frame to end this pandemic”, Fauci, head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases , said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I think there is a reasonable chance” that Pfizer or Moderna will get FDA clearance for children under 12 before the next holiday season, he told NBC News. “Hopefully mid-late fall and early winter.”

At Tuesday’s press conference, U.S. officials also urged private employers and more state and local governments to demand that staff get vaccinated in a bid to increase vaccination rates.

“Now is the time” for U.S. employers to start mandating vaccinations, White House COVID coordinator Jeffrey Zients said, echoing President Joe Biden’s remarks on Monday.

Dr.Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist, responds to the accusations of Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) as he testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions on the Hill of US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, July 20, 2021 J. Scott Applewhite / Pool via REUTERS

Meanwhile, the White House is preparing to provide third “booster” doses from mid-September to Americans who received their COVID-19 inoculation more than eight months ago. The plan is dependent on FDA approval and a CDC advisory committee. Read more

“We want to make sure we stay ahead of the virus,” Zients said, adding that “the plan is waiting for the FDA to do an independent assessment and outside experts … issue a booster dose recommendation.”

Fauci added that healthcare providers should also make more use of COVID-19 antibody treatments, including those from Eli Lilly & Co (LLY.N), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK. L) / Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR.O). Such treatments can reduce hospitalizations and deaths by up to 85% if used early in those infected, he said.

The United States is battling another wave of cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant. Hospitalizations and deaths are also increasing, particularly in Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and other parts of the southern United States.

The average number of deaths from COVID-19 increased 23% over the previous seven-day period, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a call to the press on Tuesday. The United States now has an average of 1,000 COVID deaths per day and more than 150,000 new cases, according to a Reuters tally.

U.S. health officials have also noted that the number of inoculations has also increased in recent weeks, and are hoping that the FDA’s action on Monday will prompt more people to get their first shot.

The U.S. military, along with several companies and universities, including CVS Health Corp (CVS.N), private company Deloitte, and at least one college football team, have moved forward with COVID vaccine warrants since the announcement from the FDA, which also backed Wall Street.

