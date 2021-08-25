UK bank account and loan fraud surges as pandemic





Financial Fraud Updates

Bank account and loan fraud surged in the UK during the pandemic as crime locked down UK businesses and consumers and abused government-backed schemes.

According to Experian, loan fraud rose 40% in the second quarter, the highest level in three years. This is an increase of nearly two-thirds compared to the same period last year.

One-party fraud involving loans (when customers are unwilling to pay or use false details to apply for more favorable terms) has increased by almost a fifth.

Using data from the National Hunter Fraud Prevention Service, which monitors bank application fraud, Experian said the rate of fraudulent openings in savings accounts was three times the previous quarter and five times compared to the same quarter last year.

“There has been a significant increase in fraudulent activity,” said Eduardo Castro, Head of Identity and Fraud at Experian UK&I.

“Scams related to epidemics, such as tricking individuals into transferring money online, have increased, and scammers typically try to open savings accounts to receive these deposits,” he said.

British banks are also preparing for a wave of loan fraud over the next 18 months by perpetrators using the government’s £47.4 billion “return” coronavirus aid scheme.

Government-backed loans of up to £50,000 had loans of up to £50,000 available with just a simple check on the applicant, which many bankers expected to cost taxpayers billions of dollars in fraud and default.

Bankers told the Financial Times that so far 5 to 10% of businesses that have used the scheme have missed repayments and could reach up to £5 billion.

Most of these losses are seen in businesses that have gone bankrupt or struggled during the pandemic rather than scams. Senior bankers told the FT they are concerned that more fraud will be uncovered once government-backed measures such as vacation planning are over.

Experian said scammers are using bank accounts to promote criminal activity. This increase is also due to better technology that helps businesses identify more scams.

Castro said scammers thought savings or checking accounts were a “relatively simple” way to receive, quickly distribute and access other financial services illegally obtained.

“The new technology helps businesses report potential fraud early in the application and account opening process,” he added.

