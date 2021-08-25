UK child immunization declines due to immunization fatigue Advisor | Vaccines and Immunizations





In the UK, government advisers have warned that fewer children are being vaccinated against the deadly disease due to vaccination fatigue and the busy GPs due to COVID-19.

The number of UK teenagers vaccinated against some cancers, meningitis, sepsis and other deadly diseases in the UK has fallen by 20% since the first lockdown last year.

The number of young children who first received the MMR jab, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, was much smaller, but still had a significant reduction of 2%.

These figures are presented in the minutes of the last quarterly meeting of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Vaccination (JCVI). The meeting was held on June 22, but the minutes were only available through the government website on Friday, August 20.

According to the minutes, JCVI was particularly concerned about the 2% reduction in the weight of the MMR jab. The decline began in May 2020 and was down 2% from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, until September last year. JCVI is concerned that unvaccinated people may become infected with measles, mumps and rubella in childhood or adulthood.

Regarding the reduced absorption of the first MMR dose, the committee noted that susceptibility could significantly increase in the long term if this continues. formalized when the committee met in June [programme] We are discussing MMR through primary care services with calls and recalls for children under 5 or under 3 years of age, he added.

While there are figures that the JCVI explains as a very significant decline in coverage for youth immunizations related to the UK, the Expert Committee has made it clear that UK data reflects UK data.

JCVI found that the number of middle school students receiving the three major teen immunizations fell by about 20% between May and September of last year. they:

HPV vaccines that reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer and many other forms of cancer.

MenACWY , protects against meningitis and sepsis.

A 3-in-1 teen booster vaccine, also known as the Td/IPV jab to prevent tetanus, diphtheria and polio.

JCVI also noted that there was a 10% decrease in the number of older adults vaccinated against shingles between April and June 2020 compared to the same period a year ago.

The commission did not provide a detailed explanation of why several important immunizations declined in the months after the first lockdown began on March 23, 2020.

However, the minutes added: Considering the massive undertaking of Covid-19 and influenza programs and the growing pressure on primary care with more people returning to visit general practitioners and make hospital appointments, the committee is mindful that vaccination fatigue can be an issue. I put it. .

Prominent doctors say falls are worrisome and may be partly due to people’s fears of NHS treatment and school closures during the pandemic. They’ve asked parents to take their kids to the GPs, especially those who missed the jab ahead of the new school year in England starting next week.

This figure is very worrisome. Parents of all eligible children are urged not to delay making sure their MMR and HPV vaccinations are up to date, said Professor Martin Marshall of the Royal College of GP.

We know that some patients were very worried about using NHS services for fear of contracting the virus during the pandemic. However, these are safe and effective vaccines that are important for protecting children and adolescents from many serious and potentially fatal diseases. Although Covid has dominated our lives for more than a year, childhood diseases such as measles and mumps can also cause serious complications throughout life and in some cases even death.

Prof. Helen Bedford, an immunization expert at the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health, said during the pandemic, child immunization clinics established by GPs limited the decline in young children to 1-2%, but falls are cause for concern.

The diseases that this vaccine prevents have not gone away, and the low level of protection among children gives them a chance to reappear.

She added that prolonged school closures during the pandemic, which also helps to get vaccines, was a major factor in the 20% drop in teen immunizations.

Public Health England was very concerned about declining child immunization rates during lockdown, urging parents in November to check if their children have been vaccinated.

