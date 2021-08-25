UK home sales plunge in July after stamp duty holiday ends





UK Real Estate Updates

The number of UK home and apartment deals last month plummeted after buyers accelerated their purchases in June to avoid expiring stamp duty vacations, official tax data said.

A tentative seasonally adjusted estimate of UK home sales for July was 73,740, down 63% from 198,400 in June, according to figures from HM Revenue & Customs.

Data for July was also well below the 145,000 monthly average for the first six months of the year.

The HMRC noted that taxpayers rushed to close real estate deals to take advantage of the tax cuts, which began to be phased out in late June. That month’s figure was twice the monthly average for 2012-2019.

The HMRC said that “a significant but expected decline was observed within the provisional UK residential transaction statistics for July 2021”.

From 1 July, the limit for buyers in England and Northern Ireland to evade stamp duty has been lowered from £500,000 to £250,000. From October, the limit will return to the level before measures designed to stimulate the housing market were introduced after the first coronavirus lockdown in July 2020, at £125,000.

“Investors, homeowners, lawyers, and banks are making arrangements for buyers to complete before the end of June to get the most out of temporary relief,” said Anna Clare Harper, CEO of real estate consulting firm SPI Capital. “We worked hard to complete the transaction on time,” he said.

Paul Stockwell, Chief Commercial Officer at Gatehouse Bank, said, “We can expect another brisk activity in September, as transactions may increase again in August and buyers try to complete their sale before the final stamp duty savings are removed.” .

But experts say the strength of the UK housing market far outweighs the volatility caused by changes in tax policy.

Jason Tebb, CEO of real estate search website OnTheMarket.com, said that although buyer demand remains strong and mortgage rates are record-low as access to low-deposit products increases, “there is a historical shortage of real estate available for sale in many locations. That could be a key factor in the level of trading between now and the new year.”

Separate data from the Nationwide Building Society shows that UK home prices continued to rise at a double-digit annual rate in July as demand for housing increased as telecommuting increased as many people reassess their needs.

Record low interest rates and historically high household savings rates have driven home prices soaring in most developed countries with or without tax incentives, with little sign of a major correction in the coming months.

Mike Scott, chief analyst at UK real estate agency Yopa, expects sales of around 1.5 million homes to be completed in 2021, which represents a nearly 50% increase in total home sales in 2020 impacted by the pandemic. He said it was the highest number since years.

“The UK housing market is still very active and it’s too late for new buyers to hit the September deadline, but there’s little sign of a slowdown,” he added.

