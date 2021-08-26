British Defense Minister Complains About Pet Rescue Request in Kabul | Afghanistan





The defense minister complained that dealing with ex-British marines trying to blow rescued animals out of Kabul had distracted from a major evacuation effort hours later that seemed to broker a solution.

In a conference call with lawmakers on Wednesday, Ben Wallace said the incident has prevented the military from focusing on saving people. He also argued that some of the stories that the Pentagon handled the case were inaccurate.

His comment, first reported by Sky News, was that Paul Farthing, known as the pen Wallace had already publicly mentioned, was involved in an attempt to ensure the safe passage of the 140 dogs and 60 cats he is caring for at the Nowzad shelter. It goes further than what has been said publicly about it. Founded in Kabul after serving in the British Army in Afghanistan.

The case received media attention, and Wallace said Farthing and his staff were entitled to board the RAF plane departing from Kabul, but not suitable for animals.

According to Sky Report, confirmed by an aide, Wallace spoke with lawmakers and expressed frustration at having to deal with the matter. He said the whole saga was upsetting.

He also said the episode wasn’t something I’d be proud of.

Nowzad supporters announced on Tuesday that a privately chartered Airbus A330, funded by a donation, is on standby to fly to Kabul to save group workers and animals.

Wallace said this is still not a magic wand. Arguing that the biggest problem with evacuation from Kabul is getting people into and out of the airport safely, he said charter planes will block the airfield and sit empty as the handling of thousands of people trying to leave Kabul is prioritized. karate of animals.

In an unequivocal response to complaints that he wasn’t good enough to help Farthing, early Wednesday morning Wallace tweeted that when Farthing arrived at the airport with the animals, the military would send him a plane.

According to Sky, Wallace later told MP: What I’m not ready to do is put pets ahead of people. I know you may hate me for it, but that’s my opinion. There are very, very desperate people who are threatened.

Farthing said the animals will be transported to the aircraft hold, and once his staff is accommodated, the extra seats can be filled by others authorized for transit by British authorities, and the flight can carry a total of 250 passengers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/26/uk-defence-secretary-complains-about-pleas-to-rescue-pets-from-kabul

