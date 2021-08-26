Letter: Maintaining British ownership is critical to future defense investments.





letter update

The most recent defense contractor sales (“PM Reaching ‘Tipping Point’ with Critical Defense Asset Sales”, Report, 23 Aug) cleared the core of secondary high-tech assets in the UK.

Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems could be protected with a “golden” share, but seeing Cobham and possibly Meggitt fall into foreign hands, we are actually reaching a tipping point in defense-based security across the UK. .

Of course, the globalization of the British defense and aerospace sectors has been going on since the 1980s. In 1995, Rolls-Royce acquired the American company Allison Engines, and in 1998 British Aerospace abandoned its merger with Daimler’s aerospace division, Dasa, and instead acquired GEC Marconi, blocking US penetration into the European market. In doing so, he inherited his presence in the United States. BAE Systems has changed its name and is today one of the top five defense companies in the United States.

By the early 2000s other British companies had invested in US defense and aerospace companies. Combined with other foreign assets, the aerospace and defense-related profits that British companies have abroad are roughly equivalent to the size of the Italian defense industry in terms of revenue.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Agusta expanded its Westland fleet and BAE Systems sold its Airbus stake to the European EADS consortium. Over the years, the UK has also seen Lucas Aerospace and Smiths Avionics become American-owned.

But so far, a solid British-owned core of British defense companies remained. Successive governments have argued that location, not ownership, should determine policy. However, this does not fully understand the link between ownership and the direction of future investments and strategies.

Dilution of domestic ownership puts the UK at risk for the actions and interests of offshore decision makers. We can live in this situation, but we will be outliers in global aerospace and defense.

Professor Keith Hayward London SW20, UK

