2 US officials try to explain unauthorized visit to Kabul





WASHINGTON Representatives Seth Moulton, Democrat of Massachusetts, and Peter Meijer, Republican of Michigan, stunned Washington when they secretly traveled to Kabul on Tuesday as part of an unauthorized mission to assist in the evacuation of Americans and Afghans.

The Iraq war veteran lawmakers, who have become two of the most vocal critics of the Biden administration’s withdrawal, took a commercial flight to the United Arab Emirates, where they boarded a military plane to the Afghan capital. They spoke with State Department officials and US commanders and troops on the ground and saw crowds of Afghans at the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The unauthorized trip infuriated administration officials who were already annoyed by outspoken criticism from lawmakers and drew bipartisan reprimands from President Nancy Pelosi of California and Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the Republican leader. John F. Kirby, the Pentagon spokesman, said the trip certainly took a long time compared to what we planned to do that day.

In an interview, Mr Moulton and Mr Meijer defended their decision to travel in a dangerous and unpredictable situation and said they left with important information.

They said the trip changed its mind about the August 31 deadline for a full withdrawal from Mr Bidens, which they had previously urged the administration to extend. Since there is little chance that all U.S. and Afghan allies can be evacuated in the next two weeks, they said, a quick departure is the only way the United States can ensure that the Taliban will cooperate to finally bring those who remain to safety. .

Mr Moulton and Mr Meijer spoke to the New York Times on Wednesday about what they saw in Kabul. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

To begin with, how did you two finally decide to take this trip?

Mr. Meijer: As the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated much faster than many of us anticipated, we realized that we were not going to get the whole administration story. Much of the information we received from them was out of date, inaccurate or irrelevant.

Seth and I were talking and we realized that I don’t know what we could do other than try to get there to understand and help communicate, especially with a lot of our colleagues who are struggling to take out US citizens or special visa applicants.

On our first call after the fall of Kabul, frankly, when one of the main briefers couldn’t even tell us he was classified where the president [Ashraf] Ghani was, after being widely reported in local and international media for hours. For me, it was a bit of a tipping point, that they would use any argument to prevent us from understanding what the real contours of the conflict were.

You said you tried to minimize disruption to people on the ground. But do you really think that the fact that two members of Congress showed up unexpectedly during a perilous time in Kabul did not distract and divert resources from the current mission?

Mr. Meijer: We planned to have no requirement for support from any government entity.

We had hoped and managed to speak briefly with a number of leaders on the ground, but we also wanted to speak to people who were not in the top leadership positions, to get that sense of the truth on the ground.

Mr. Moulton: We actually apologized to people for showing up unexpectedly, and several people said: That’s fine, because we didn’t have to do anything to prepare for it. .

We said: We don’t want to deprive you of any resources. So we were assigned people to take us to the door, who were told not to do anything because their job is overnight. And so we did it during the day, and at night we sat in a desk at the headquarters, so as not to be a burden.

Update

August 25, 2021, 11:15 a.m.ET

Ultimately, the impact of our visit on current operations, I believe, will be pale compared to the impact of the visit.

Explain to me what you saw when you first arrived at the airport.

Mr. Meijer: There were, I think, almost 20,000 people waiting a day or two before we arrived. When we were there, the Air Force and other ground personnel had so effectively moved these people to intermediate assembly points that there were people there, but by no means was there. an overwhelming number awaiting flights. It was probably in the few hundred.

Mr. Moulton: It is one of the most complicated operations the US military has conducted in decades. It’s so bad because the administration didn’t follow our advice for months and started the evacuation earlier. But within a matter of days, the Marines and soldiers in Kabul went from utter chaos to an orderly evacuation or at least as orderly as you can hope for in this truly insane environment.

What take-away points do you want to share with your fellow Congressmen and the general public?

Mr. Moulton: Almost every Congressional veteran wants to extend the August 31 deadline, including us, and our opinion on that has changed on the ground, because we started the evacuations so late. There is no way to get everyone out, even by September 11th. So we have to have a working relationship with the Taliban after we leave. And the only way to do that is to leave before August 31st.

Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Map 1 of 5

Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more on their origin story and their record as leaders.

Who are the Taliban leaders? They are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in prison and dodging American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to rule, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim.

What happens to Afghan women? The last time the Taliban was in power, they banned women and girls from most jobs or going to school. Afghan women have made a lot of progress since the overthrow of the Taliban, but now they fear losing ground. Taliban officials are trying to reassure women that things will be different, but there are signs that, at least in some areas, they have started to re-impose the old order.

Mr. Meijer: It is quite bizarre and disconcerting to be in this position. Going from having the Taliban as an adversary who sought to kill to relying on them for security, coordinating to make sure things go smoothly. It is a complicated situation impossible to understand if you are not on the ground and yet critical in saving the lives of tens of thousands of people.

There are tireless diplomatic officials there who have worked tirelessly to clear the backlog, to work on the necessary clearances to land to make sure everything goes smoothly.

Mr. Moulton: In fact, one of the key things we learned from our visit is that the working group that prioritizes all [special immigrant visa] candidates are inundated with requests from members of Congress. It was never communicated to us, but it is something that we are now communicating to our colleagues.

Have you discussed with the commanders on the ground what can be done to help the Americans and our Afghan allies who are not in Kabul get to the airport?

Mr. Meijer: The commanders in the field have put together a range of options. I don’t want to go into details. But the important thing to communicate is how these forces will move heaven and earth to rescue stranded American citizens. And there are American citizens who are stranded, despite what the White House press secretary would say. They have developed action plans for this.

Mr. Moulton: But the other thing to note is that at the end of the day we don’t have time to have everyone. This is why our continued relationship with the Taliban is so important.

Mr. Meijer: At those gates, this is where it is incredibly chaotic, incredibly heartbreaking to see such desperate people begging for help.

Something I think people need to know is that there is no scenario that causes a Soldier or Marine to pick up someone in a wheelchair and push them away because they are unresponsive to paperwork criteria. I think we’re both incredibly worried.

Mr. Moulton: It is the most amazing thing I have ever seen in my life. I have never been more proud to be an American than after seeing the soldiers and the Marines. They navigate the conflicts of humanity.

Mr. Meijer: But they will need help afterwards.

Mr. Moulton: I have never spoken to more officials, from the salt marines to the most seasoned State Department officials who have come to tears when describing their work.

Eric Schmitt contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/25/us/politics/seth-moulton-peter-meijer-kabul-afghanistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos