UK Industry Report, Lowest July Car Production Since 1956 | automotive industry





British auto factories produced the fewest number of cars since July 1956, when they struggled with a lack of workers and a worldwide shortage of computer chips.

UK automakers produced 53,400 vehicles in July, down 37.6% compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the industry lobbying group Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Demand for new cars has remained relatively strong during the coronavirus pandemic, but manufacturers around the world have struggled to continue production due to supply chain issues. You can control everything from windshield wipers to EV batteries.

Some analysts expect the chip shortage to last through next year, delaying the auto industry’s recovery.

UK production for 2021 increased by 18% compared to the first seven months of 2020, with car plants closed for extended periods during the first national shutdown. However, 552,400 units are 29% lower than the 774,800 units reached in the same period in 2019 before the pandemic.

There were no big automakers, and buyers had to wait months for a new car. German automaker Volkswagen warned last week that it may have to cut production further after Japanese rival Toyota said it would cut production by 40% in September.

Two of the UK’s largest manufacturers, Jaguar Land Rover and Nissan, have previously had to cut production due to shortages.

In June and July, manufacturers had to grapple with increasing levels of employee absenteeism. This is because more and more employees on the NHS app have since come in contact with people who have tested positive for coronavirus. UK rules, which are home to almost all car factories in the UK, were relaxed on August 16, so people who have been vaccinated will no longer have to self-isolate after contact.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said UK automakers still face an extremely difficult situation.

Changes in self-isolation rules will reduce the impact of the epidemic, but the global semiconductor shortage shows no sign of diminishing, he said. He added that it could help the government cut energy costs and business rates.

Weak UK production has had the cascading effect of boosting the sales share of battery electric and hybrid vehicles, which combine batteries and internal combustion engines, to all-time highs. SMMT said 26% of cars produced in the UK are electric or hybrid.

According to an industry consultant, some automakers favored the production of battery electric vehicles during the semiconductor supply crisis to meet the lower average emission requirements introduced in early 2020. This could mean that EV share growth could be short-lived once the pressures ease.

But independent automotive analyst Matthias Schmidt said profitability outweighs sales, and said the president of Daimler, owner of Volkswagen, Renault and Mercedes-Benz, will focus resources on the highest-margin internal combustion engine cars. Supply is limited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/aug/26/lowest-levels-of-car-production-for-any-july-since-1956-uk-industry-reports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos