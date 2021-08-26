Southwestern Ohio Catholic Charities Help Afghan Family Settle In United States





CINCINNATI (WXIX) – Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio are preparing to welcome an Afghan family of eight to Cincinnati.

The family is only one of the thousands to evacuate the country after the Taliban takeover.

The family that came to Cincinnati helped the American troops who were in Afghanistan.

The family’s help to the troops is one of the reasons Catholic charities in southwest Ohio are stepping in.

Because these people risked their lives and risked the lives of their families to work with the United States government and the United States military in Afghanistan and Iraq, one thing offered to them is recognition for their service to our country, a said Annie Scheid, Director of Refugee Resettlement for Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio.

The family will use a Special Immigrant VISA, which allows them to legally resettle anywhere in the United States through organizations like the Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio.

We got affordable and safe housing, it’s furnished with very basic furniture, and they know they will get service support, educate the kids, apply for social security numbers, provide job readiness training , will help them find a job, provide cultural orientation and get them enrolled in English classes and introduce them to the community, Scheid explained.

Scheid said the family underwent rigorous background checks and medical examinations before being allowed into the United States.

To help the family of eight and others like them in the future, Scheid said Catholic charities in southwest Ohio may need help.

We need to replenish our donations of household supplies, Scheid said. Think of the people who come to the United States with just what they can pack in suitcases and bring on a plane.

