UK Minister to suspend HS2 East route





The UK’s most expensive infrastructure project, the HS2 high-speed rail linking London with northern England will be radically cut as the Treasury tries to control the surge in public spending during the COVID-19 crisis.

The eastern section of HS2, which connects Birmingham and Leeds, is expected to shrink or shrink, with government officials citing the project’s “astronomical cost”. The estimated cost of the entire line has tripled over the past decade to over £100 billion.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps has been told by the Treasury that he needs to know the delivery of existing plans and ruthlessly prioritize new projects. Ministers fear the final bill for HS2 could be much higher unless the project is scaled back now. .

“Cutting off the eastern section of HS2 could save £40 billion, but frankly, we’re just a few figures left at this time,” a senior government official said at a briefing on the tense negotiations between Shapps and the Treasury.

“The Ministry of Transport has been instructed to set priorities, deliver on efficiency promises, and focus on what has already been prepared. Delivery is not good.”

HS2’s original business case was to build a full line linking London with Manchester and Leeds 10 years ago when the price tag was under £33 billion.

The dispute between the Treasury and the Shapps is a harbinger of months of tension for the government as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tries to curb borrowing as part of his fall spending review.

It also heralds a widespread struggle in northern England between Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who needs funding to implement his “leveling” agenda, and the prime minister, who is grappling with a deficit of around £300 billion.

Sunak has already massively reduced its post-coronavirus “chasing” funding needs for schools from Johnson, and the battle is ahead of issues such as funding the transition to a net zero-carbon economy and transition to health and social care.

Moss bowling for all or most of the eastern section of HS2 has been fiercely resisted by Conservative MPs in northern England.

Mansfield’s Tory MP Ben Bradley said:

First conceived under Gordon Brown’s Labor government and fervently backed by former Conservative Prime Minister George Osborne, the HS2 is a key element of the Johnson government’s plan for equalization.

The first phase from London to Birmingham is under construction and Shapps will confirm a delayed rail strategy known as a consolidated rail plan slated for the fall, extending it to Manchester.

Plans for the portion of HS2 north of Birmingham, known as Phases 2a and 2b, are still in their infancy. Development work on the eastern section linking Birmingham with East Midlands, Sheffield and Leeds is fully Phase 2b. Government officials currently expect the postponement to be indefinitely.

They said the Treasury is concerned about rising costs for some of the HS2 north routes that are most advanced in planning, including the Crewe to Manchester section.

The Ministry of Transport claimed that no final decision had been made on the eastern section of HS2. Ministers are looking for ways to ease construction delays where other rail improvements are expected.

“The Integrated Rail Plan outlines how major rail projects, including HS2 Phase 2b and other transformative projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail, will work together to provide the reliable train service that passengers across the North and Midlands need and deserve. We will present it soon.” DFT said.

Transpanin Express train to Manchester. Ministers are working on plans to improve route connections. © James Grady/Alamy

Ministers are studying a long-delayed plan to improve the rail link across the Penin between Leeds and Manchester. Another option under consideration is to build a much shorter HS2 east extension to the East Midlands and improve the existing line.

Last December, the National Infrastructure Commission, a government advisory body, recommended delaying the eastern section to improve regional rail connections. .

The Treasury, which was supposed to bail out the rail industry during the Covid pandemic, believes the “work from home” revolution has further weakened the case for expensive new rail projects.

suggestion

“It started as an inconsistent decision and inconsistent implementation,” said Sir Amyas Moss, former chief of the National Audit Office, of HS2.

Morse said if the ministers had been told they wouldn’t have bought the railroad for £100 billion in the beginning of the decade when the project was being finalized, it would never have happened.

Andrew Bridgen, a longtime critic of HS2 on the route east of the Northwest Leicestershire seat, said his voters would welcome the reduction in the line. There are plans to build an HS2 station near Nottingham in Toton, just outside Bridgen’s precinct.

However, he said if the project were to be suspended indefinitely, plans along the path would be disrupted.

