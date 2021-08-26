Mandatory vaccination of US troops must begin immediately, Austin says





Mandatory coronavirus vaccination for active-duty U.S. military personnel who have not yet been vaccinated will begin now, although no deadline has been set to complete it, the Defense Secretary said in a note.

Lloyd J. Austin III, the secretary, ordered the secretaries of military departments to immediately begin full vaccination of all members of the armed forces under DoD authority on active duty or in the ready reserve, including the National Guard, who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The note, dated Tuesday, says only federally approved vaccines will be used. He said leaders from every branch of the military should set ambitious timelines for implementation and regularly report on progress, using established systems for mandatory vaccine reporting.

Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby told a news conference on Wednesday that 68% of active-duty troops were already fully vaccinated, including the National Guard and Reserves. He said the navy was the most vaccinated branch, with 73% of seafarers fully vaccinated, while the military was the least numerous, with just 40% of soldiers fully vaccinated.

The secretary has made it clear to military departments that he wants them to move with some eagerness here and for the force to be fully immunized as quickly as possible, Mr Kirby said.

Federal approval of the Pfizer-BioNTechs vaccine for people 16 and older on Monday allowed the military to begin requiring vaccinations against Covid. The other two vaccines currently in use in the United States manufactured by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson only have emergency use clearances from the Food and Drug Administration.

Mandatory vaccinations are familiar to everyone in the Service, and critical vaccination is almost as old as the U.S. military itself, Austin said. Our administration of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines has produced admirable results to date, and I know the Department of Defense will come together to finish the job, with urgency, professionalism and compassion.

During the months when vaccination was voluntary for the 1.4 million soldiers in active service, a current of resistance developed among the youngest.

Now that it will be mandatory, Mr Kirby said, military personnel who refuse vaccination and do not have a valid medical or religious exemption will be offered the opportunity to discuss the vaccine with a doctor and with their commanding officer, which would respond ideally to the concerns of the military. , before facing the discipline.

It is a legitimate order, and it is our expectation that the troops will obey legitimate orders, Kirby said. And we also expect commanders to have many other tools to increase their immunization rates and get these people to make the right decision, without having to resort to disciplinary action.

