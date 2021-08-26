Sadly, the trade minister is right to say British companies do better in foreign hands | Philip Inman





Trade Minister Gerald Grimstone says British companies outperform foreign ownership.

All our studies told the BBC that foreign companies investing in the UK are more productive, create more jobs, create more intellectual property and export more than UK companies.

That’s why the British should not be afraid of foreigners buying more of our biggest companies, he added.

After a series of deals involving famous British brands such as supermarket chain Morrisons, it became a problem. Recent figures show that foreign buyers have spent more on acquiring UK listed companies in the past eight months than in the past five years combined.

Sadly, Lord Grimstone is right about foreign-owned businesses. Our research shows that our most productive companies are Japanese, US and German owned companies, especially in sectors best suited to measuring productivity manufacturing.

And Grimstone knows everything about the sale of silver coins to the House of Britain. As a senior civil servant in the early 1980s, he served on the board of directors of banks and insurance companies before starting a trip to the city, where he was the architect of Margaret Thatcher’s privatization program and the sale of 22 state-owned enterprises.

Grimstone is promoting an international trade conference on October 19th. It will be a milestone moment as Liz Truss showcases plans to get the most out of Brexit and launch a global UK.

But the success of foreign-owned companies raises the question of why Britain’s management culture remains second.

Although 40 years of privatization and open doors to foreign competition have improved the situation and forced managers to adopt new processes and systems to achieve better results, investors tend to favor foreign bidders over domestic management.

And when the UK is no longer part of the EU Single Market and Customs Union, why do foreign companies want to invest in anything other than selling to UK consumers what UK companies can and should develop and make?

Rather than taking the easy road and simply inviting foreign companies to take over UK plc and enticing them with tax benefits and subsidies, governments should make an effort to support and encourage their own companies.

Not long ago, Economy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng dissolved the Industrial Strategy Council. There is no substitute yet.

It doesn’t make sense for ministers to spend the time and effort on attracting foreign investment and put support for British companies behind the scenes.

FCA faces difficult choices for Amigos future

As a subprime renderer, Amigo Loans won’t give up. Buried in countless complaints and rising debt, there was every expectation of filing for bankruptcy. When financial regulators declared the previous bailout plan unacceptable and the courts agreed, there seemed to be no way back.

But CEO Gary Jennison is convinced that new plans are available to settle tens of thousands of false sales claims, even after Amigo reported a pre-tax loss of 284 million in March from 38.8 million in the prior year.

Surely the last plan was messed up. It provided only 5% to 10% of successful claims, limited the amount of compensation to $35 million, and provided 15% of revenue over the next four years. If the turnaround saved the company, the directors lined up for a seven-figure payout.

It’s unclear if the Regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, will block Jennison next. In July, he said a similar bailout package from door-to-door lender Provident Financial was unacceptable, but he said he would not oppose in court because he feared the entire business would go bankrupt.

Perhaps it’s the influence of Provident saying that it will close its 141-year-old doorstep business and focus on other businesses. Amigo, on the other hand, wants to charge 49.9% interest on those desperate enough to pay such a high price.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

There are many activists who believe that the FCA should regulate the subprime sector.

But when society often gives up responsibility for those going through hard times due to divorce, illness or unemployment, regulators face a challenge. Those facing short-term financial hardship must have access to funds. Without it, you won’t be able to afford your rent or other loans and your life could be ruined.

Over a million people have taken out loans with Amigo, and it’s not for fun. Amigos’ survival issue is a concern not only for its directors and shareholders, but also for society as a whole.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/aug/25/sadly-trade-minister-is-right-to-say-uk-firms-do-better-in-foreign-hands The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos