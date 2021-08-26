Covid pediatric hospitalizations hit US record high as doctors prepare for more





Children are now hospitalized in record numbers across the United States, and doctors warn it could get worse as schools begin to reopen and the fast-moving delta variant of the coronavirus increases cases.

New admissions to Covid Hospital for Children are at their highest level since the United States began tracking pediatric cases about a year ago, peaking at an average of 303 new admissions per day over the course of the week ended Aug. 22, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since most students are not old enough to get vaccinated, doctors and epidemiologists say they fear the surge in hospitalizations for Covid will get worse unless more children are vaccinated and school districts are enforcing masks and other classroom safety precautions.

“It is frightening to see the number and severity of Covid-19 cases increase in children with the delta variant and so many children still without protection,” said Dr Nusheen Ameenuddin, community pediatrician at the Mayo Clinic. “The pandemic has never stopped, and sadly, it only takes one lit match to rekindle hell.”

Children still represent a very small number of hospitalizations, doctors note, accounting for around 1.8% of all Covid hospitalizations in the United States. The virus just doesn’t hit children as hard as adults. They are less likely to be infected with Covid than other age groups and generally have milder symptoms. Of the more than 520,000 Covid deaths for which the CDC has demographic data, fewer than 500 were children under the age of 18.

However, some children with Covid can end up in hospital. Some 4,404 children have contracted a rare but serious inflammatory syndrome caused by Covid, known as MIS-C; 37 died, according to the CDC.

At Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, 15 children were hospitalized with Covid, including six in intensive care on Monday, according to the facility. The hospital has reported 71 pediatric admissions so far this month and 87 admissions in July, more than the 49 admissions reported in the previous community increase in January.

Dr Mobeen Rathore, an epidemiologist there, said they were bracing for more cases.

“In the first nine days of school, there were 503 cases of coronavirus in public schools in Duval County,” Rathore said. “We are not only preparing for critically ill children, but also for MIS-C. We are updating our protocols and planning people, facilities and supplies for any outbreak.”

Pediatric hospitalizations are highest in Oklahoma, Ohio, Louisiana and Kentucky, after adjusting for population, according to data compiled by the Department of Health Human Services. These states all have vaccination rates below the national rate, according to the CDC.

While the delta is much more contagious than previous variants, causing an increase in pediatric hospitalizations, so far it does not appear to cause more serious illness in children, said Sunitha Kaiser, a hospital pediatrician at the University of California to San Francisco.

“We only have maybe six or eight weeks of data on delta and so this picture will continue to evolve over time,” Kaiser said in a telephone interview. “But from what we can see so far, it does the same in our body in terms of how the infection works, how it enters, and has similar severity and symptoms to previous strains. “

She said vaccinations remain the best strategy to protect children as well as the community because injections are so effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and death. “This contagiousness can again be reduced by achieving higher and higher vaccination rates,” she added.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid vaccine has been cleared for emergency use by the FDA for children ages 12 to 15 as scientists collect more data on this age group; it has been fully approved for ages 16 and up. Moderna’s vaccine has only been cleared for adults, but it is expected to be cleared for use in 12 to 17 year olds soon.

About 62.5% of all adults in the United States are fully vaccinated, but only 44% of 16 and 17 year olds are fully vaccinated against Covid, according to the most recent data from the CDC on Monday. Only 34% of children aged 12 to 15 have received all of their Covid vaccines, the lowest of any age group currently eligible for the vaccine, according to the data.

Dr Paul Offit, a doctor at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, where doctors are also seeing an increase in pediatric hospitalizations, said he was frustrated with the drop in childhood immunization rates.

“Yes it is true that we do not have a vaccine for children under 12 yet, but we do have one for 12 to 17 year olds and there is only about 30% absorption. “, did he declare.

He said federal and state health officials should work to persuade unvaccinated parents to get vaccinated, as they are often the ones who decide whether their children can do so.

Ameenuddin of the Mayo Clinic said she made a point of asking her patients and their families if they had received the vaccine.

“Most of those eligible said yes, which is reassuring, and even asked when it would be available to younger people,” she said.

