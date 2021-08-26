Anxiety is out of scale: UK farm sector worries over labor shortage | business





Unpicked blueberries rot on the bushes on a fruit farm in Herefordshire. The fruit is ripe and ready for harvest, but there are not enough workers to follow.

This is the reality of a shortage of seasonal agricultural workers at Withers Farm near Ledbury, where Nick Leeds with his father and brother grow mixed crops on 300 acres.

We spend all winter. Pruning, spraying, all the livestock work takes a long time, and then you can’t pick them up and just sit there and essentially rot, Leeds said.

He is missing about a quarter of the seasonal workforce of 350 pickers, and predicts that about half of this year’s blueberry crop will be wasted, resulting in a loss of 100,000 to the business.

Most of the farm seasonal workers are generally from the EU, especially Romania and Bulgaria.

Leeds has been able to recruit some pickers to get permission to enter the UK through the government’s seasonal worker pilot scheme, but he blames Brexit for this year’s staffing shortage. We had a good rate of return from Romania and Bulgaria. But now there is another chance. We’ve heard that some of them are in France or going elsewhere.

We keep going back to our returnees, but they don’t want to come right now. We went to our agency, but we can no longer pick up people from Ukraine. We’re looking for ways to reduce the need for a workforce, Leeds said.

Reports of unpicked fruits and vegetables are coming from all over the country, according to Tom Bradshaw, vice president of the National Farmers Union (NFU). Early July, we know the Barfoots. [a farming company] On the south coast near Chichester, there were courgettes that could not be harvested due to a lack of labor. He said there are pepper growers who can only harvest peppers once every 11 days instead of every 3 days due to lack of labor.

It’s not just the crops that are affected, but also the animals, Bradshaw added. Backing up pigs on the farm is a big problem as the slaughterhouse only operates four days a week because there are not enough butchers to process the pork. Bradshaw said there are dairy farmers in Wales and Bath who are really struggling to get the manpower they need.

The labor shortage is being felt not only in the food supply chain, but elsewhere in the consumer economy, where the lack of availability of new cars is urging parents to buy Christmas gifts now to avoid disappointing toy retailers from out-of-stocks.

Retailers and logistics companies have been warning for some time about a shortage of about 100,000 truckers critical to moving goods across the country as a result of Covid and Brexit.

Meanwhile, the UK’s meat processing industry, with two-thirds of its workforce made up of non-UK workers, is currently missing about 14,000 of the total 95,000 employed in the sector.

If the situation doesn’t improve ahead of the labor-intensive period of Christmas, the industry could be short of 25,000 workers if more workers are hired, according to Nick Allen, chief executive of British industry. Meat Processors Association.

According to official figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), total employment in the UK fell by around 2% from the end of 2019 to the end of June 2021 from around 33 million to 32.3 million.

Meanwhile, the number of EU nationals employed in the UK fell by nearly 5% over the same period from 2.3 million to 2.2 million. This decreased by 24%, from 367,000 to around 278,000, due to a decrease in workers in Romania and Bulgaria.

During this period, the number of workers over 100,000 in the eight Eastern EU countries (Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia) decreased by 12%, from 931,000 to 823,000.

Employers believe official statistics are covering up a much larger decline in seasonal workers. Because those who came before Brexit didn’t need a permit for EU nationals, so not everyone left a paper trail.

Seasonal workers now have to apply for permits through government pilot schemes open to the world, not just EU countries.

The government has increased the number of permits available through the pilot from 10,000 in 2020 to 30,000 this year, and has also doubled the number of license operators that can bring seasonal workers to the UK from two to four.

But farmers complain that the bidding process for two additional licensed operators to recruit workers and arrange permits ended too late in May so that these companies can only start bringing workers to the UK in July, when the harvest is going well. . Moreover, the plan is limited to horticultural workers and does not address the shortage of truck drivers, factory or warehouse workers.

On the Herefordshire and Worcestershire border, Ali Capper, a farmer and president of the British Apple and Pear trade association British Apple and Pear, is preparing for the start of the apple harvest. The level of anxiety in this sector is out of scale, she said.

She fears that the tribe will have a deep and lasting impact. Growers are talking about not growing crops next year or investing in the sector. What the government needs is that the permanent system and the number of permits will be greatly expanded to well beyond 30,000, and the flowers should be open for ornamental use at this time, not included.

A government spokesperson said: The British people have repeatedly voted to suspend free movement and regain control of the immigration system. Employers must invest in domestic labor instead of relying on foreign labor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/aug/25/the-anxiety-is-off-the-scale-uk-farm-sector-worried-by-labour-shortages The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

