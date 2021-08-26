US says 1,500 Americans can still wait for Kabul evacuation





WASHINGTON (AP) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that up to 1,500 Americans could wait for the evacuation of Afghanistan, a figure which suggests the United States could accomplish its highest priority for the airlift of Kabul by rescuing US citizens ahead of President Joe Bidens’ deadline on Tuesday despite growing concerns over terrorist threats targeting the airport.

Thousands of Afghans at risk, however, still struggle to get into Kabul airport, while thousands more have already been transported to safety in 12 days of 24-hour flights.

On Wednesday, several of the Americans working on the phone and pulling strings to bring out former Afghan colleagues, women’s advocates, journalists and other vulnerable Afghans said they had so far seen little of the dead. ‘concrete actions by the United States to get these Afghans through Taliban checkpoints and through the United States-controlled airport. gates of the promised evacuation flights.

It is 100% up to Afghans to take these risks and try to cope, said Sunil Varghese, policy director of the International Refugee Assistance Project.

Blinken, echoing Bidens’ earlier statements during the now 12-day evacuation, stressed in a State Department briefing that “the evacuation of Americans is our top priority.”

He added: We are also committed to removing as many at-risk Afghans as possible before the 31st, when Biden plans to withdraw the last of thousands of US troops.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a security alert warning U.S. citizens to move away from three specific airport gates, but gave no further explanation. Senior U.S. officials said the warning was linked to specific and ongoing threats involving ISIS and potential vehicle bombs, which put U.S. officials on edge in the final days of the U.S. withdrawal. Officials insisted on anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss ongoing military operations.

Blinken said the State Department estimated about 6,000 Americans wanted to leave Afghanistan when the airlift began on August 14, as the Taliban captured the capital after a stunning military conquest. About 4,500 Americans have been evacuated so far, Blinken said, and among the rest, some are understandably very scared.

The 6,000 figure is the State Department’s first firm estimate of the number of Americans looking to get out. US officials at the start of the evacuation, estimated at 15,000 people, including dual citizenship, were living in Afghanistan. The figure does not include US Green Card holders.

About 500 Americans have been contacted with instructions on when and how to get to the chaotic Kabul airport to catch evacuation flights.

In addition, 1,000 or perhaps less are contacted to determine if they still want to leave. Blinken said some of them may have already left the country, some may want to stay, and others may not be U.S. citizens.

We offer an opportunity, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said of these Afghans, who include dual Afghan-American nationality. We find ways to get them to the airport and evacuate them, but it’s also their personal decision whether they want to leave.

On a lighter note, the US military said a little Afghan girl born in a C-17 military plane during the mass evacuation would take that experience with her. Her parents named her after the plane’s call sign: Reach.

She was born on Saturday and members of the 86th Medical Group assisted with her birth on the plane that took the family from Kabul to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Two other babies whose parents were evacuating from Afghanistan were born last week at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the US military hospital in Germany.

On Wednesday in Washington, Blinken pointed out that the United States and other governments plan to continue helping Afghans and Americans who wish to leave after next Tuesday, the deadline for Bidens for the end of the evacuation and the role US military for two decades in Afghanistan. This effort will continue, every day, after August 31, he said.

Biden cited what the United States says are growing threats to the security of U.S. forces, including from an ISIS terrorist group affiliate, as his resolve to meet Tuesday’s withdrawal deadline. Germany said Western officials were particularly concerned that suicide bombers might creep into the crowds surrounding the airport.

The United States Embassy has already been evacuated; staff operate from Kabul airport and the last are due to leave by Tuesday.

Biden said this week he has asked his national security team for contingency plans in case he decides to extend the deadline. Taliban leaders who took control of Afghanistan this month have said they will not tolerate any extension of Tuesday’s deadline. But Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted that people with legal documents will still be able to fly via commercial flights after Tuesday.

US troops anchor a multinational airport evacuation. The White House said the airlift carried 82,300 Afghans, Americans and others on a mix of US, international and private flights.

The withdrawal is part of a 2020 agreement negotiated by President Donald Trump with the Taliban.

Refugee groups paint a different picture than the Biden administration when it comes to large numbers of Afghans: a disorganized and barely present American evacuation effort that leaves the most desperate to risk beatings and death at the points of Taliban control. Some Afghans have reportedly been turned away from Kabul airport by US forces controlling the gates, despite having permission to fly.

U.S. military and diplomatic officials still appear to be compiling lists of eligible Afghans, but have yet to reveal how many of them could be evacuated and how private Americans and U.S. organizations have said.

We still have 1,200 Afghans with visas who are outside the airport and have not entered, said James Miervaldis with No One Left Behind, one of dozens of veterans groups that have come out. are working to bring out the Afghans who worked with the US military for nearly 20 years of combat. in the country .. Waiting for news from the United States. government and have not yet heard.

Marina LeGree of Ascend, a US-based non-profit organization that has worked to develop fitness and leadership in Afghan girls and young women, described receiving calls from US officials telling interns and group personnel to get to the airport for evacuation flights, only to have them turned away by US forces keeping the doors closed against the crowds outside.

An Afghan intern who traveled to the airport with her family saw one person killed in front of her, and a colleague was burned by a caustic agent shot at the crowd, LeGree said.

It’s heartbreaking to see my government fail so badly, said LeGree, the group’s US director, who is in Italy but in close contact with those in Kabul.

US-based organizations, speaking on the merits to discuss sensitive issues, cite testimonies on the ground that some US citizens and family members of Afghans with green cards still struggled to find their way. clearing a way to Kabul airport for flights. .

Kirby said the U.S. military will retain as much airlift capacity at the airport as possible in the coming days, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. The army will continue to evacuate the necessary populations until the end, he said. But he added that in the last days and hours there will have to be a balance to get the American troops and their equipment out as well as the evacuees.

Major General Hank Taylor, deputy director of regional operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said U.S. forces conducted another helicopter mission beyond the perimeter of the airport to retrieve those seeking to clear out.

The number of US troops at the airport has dropped from around 400 to 5,400, but the final withdrawal has not started, Kirby said Wednesday.

___

Associated Press editors Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and James LaPorta in Boca Raton, Florida contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wagmtv.com/2021/08/25/us-prioritize-evacuations-kabul-until-final-hours/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos