UK Covid Travel Update May Remove Turkey And Pakistan From Red List | transport policy





Turkey said it expects to be removed from the UK travel red list in a few days as ministers are preparing to update their traffic light system for the last time this summer.

There is also pressure to ease restrictions on passengers arriving from Pakistan before the government approves the changes on Thursday.

However, senior Whitehall sources have ignored proposals for a drastic overhaul, indicating that the announcement won’t affect as many vacationers as previous reviews.

Particular attention is paid to the red list, which includes 60 countries with fully vaccinated travelers, where quarantine rules were relaxed last month, allowing travelers returning from amber countries to avoid self-isolation.

Only UK residents and nationals are permitted to travel from these countries to the UK and must stay 11 nights in a hotel upon arrival, starting at 2,285 per adult.

Government insiders told The Guardian that the redlist is no longer viewed as a mechanism to temporarily halt passenger traffic, but as a more medium-term blockade.

Turkey and Pakistan are among the red-listed countries hoping to move to the yellow-list. This means that all passengers can re-enter the UK as long as they test negative for COVID-19 prior to travel. Some people are required to isolate at home for up to 10 days, while people who have been fully vaccinated with a drug approved by the appropriate regulatory body in the UK, Europe or the US can skip the quarantine entirely.

The Turkish Embassy in London said the latest scientific data support our expectation that Turkey will be removed from the Red List in the next review. The number of cases in Turkey is declining and is lower than that in the UK, with a 7-day average of 232.46 cases per 100,000 in Turkey compared to 464.76 in the UK.

The embassy also tried to show transparency about the data, saying Turkey is currently uploading the world’s third-largest genome sequence, and countries that currently allow fully vaccinated Turks include the United States, Germany, France and Ireland. added that it is included. .

We are providing citizens with Pfizer vaccines and Synovac. The latter has not been approved for use in the UK by the pharmaceutical regulatory agency MHRA.

The British embassy said in a statement that it expects the UK to consider all these circumstances and remove Turkey from the red list, adding that around 500,000 Turks living in the UK can make essential travel.

Ministers also face calls to remove Pakistan from the red list. Labor MP Yasmin Qureshi and Conservative Party MP Rehman Chishti, who lead Pakistan’s National Assembly group, wrote a letter to Transport Minister Grant Shoppes, urging them to be reclassified as amber.

They said there is no variant of concern in Pakistan other than Delta, which already accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, and that keeping Pakistan on the red list is causing serious suffering for many within the diaspora. Family members, especially seriously ill parents, as well as spouses and children must be separated.

