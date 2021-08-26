Yodel Driver Strike Voting Begins, Raising Fears About UK Supply Chain | courier/delivery business





Yodel truckers are voting to go on strike in a move that could exacerbate the UK’s supply chain crisis.

The GMB union said it had begun voting on a strike against more than 250 union members on Wednesday after failing to reach an agreement with Yodel on salaries and working conditions affecting delivery company truck drivers.

The union said employees are outraged by the problem, including the lack of work-life balance and the fact that dispatched workers are paid more than drivers hired directly by the company. Workers are also concerned about allegations of insufficient pay in lieu of annual leave and allegations of non-compliance with contracts for pay for vacation and sick leave.

GMB added that workers were upset that Yodel didn’t offer a substantial pay raise that would prevent drivers from leaving for better pay, especially when employers across the country are busy hiring workers. Andy Prendergast, Secretary General of the GMB Labor Union, said: “Yodell felt it was appropriate to choose the fight against a loyal workforce in the face of a chronic and nationwide driver shortage.”

A shortage of truckers, partly due to the Covid crisis and Brexit, has already put pressure on UK supply chains and some retailers are struggling to refresh their inventory. Earlier this week, the British Industry Confederation (CBI) reported that inventory levels fell to the lowest level in August since retail trends were first tracked nearly 40 years ago. This is partly due to labor shortages in several key industries, exacerbated by the Brexit-induced foreign labor shortage.

It has forced many companies to raise salaries or bonuses to attract employees. Amazon recently said it will offer up to $1,000 in sign-up bonuses to attract new employees, and other warehousing, shipping and logistics companies, including DHL and Whistle, have announced similar plans.

Yodel strike voting ends in mid-September, which could mean strikes will happen even in Yodel’s busiest season ahead of Christmas. Employing more than 10,000 people, Yodel delivers more than 190 million parcels annually, according to the company’s website.

Prendergast claims that GMB has been working to settle the dispute for months, but Yodel’s chief executives don’t want to hear it.

Our members have Yodel deliver parcels across the country. They added that they know their worth and will not back down until Yodel has met their reasonable demands, and that Yodel must move the heavens and the earth to favor them.

Yodel said he was disappointed with the GMB voting plan and had been actively talking to the union for several weeks. “We will continue to work with our union colleagues in good faith and will be committed to further discussions to resolve the remaining issues,” Yodel said.

