Pentagon forces US military to get Covid-19 vaccine after FDA approval





“After careful consultation with medical experts and military leaders, and with the support of the President, I have determined that the mandatory vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is necessary to protect the Force and defend the people American, “said the Secretary of Defense. Lloyd Austin wrote in a note released Wednesday. The Pentagon has previously said Austin would likely take this step once one of the Covid-19 vaccines receives full clearance from the FDA. On Monday, the FDA granted full approval for the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which is the only Covid-19 vaccine to date to have received full clearance from the FDA.

In his memo, Austin said he was directing military department services to “immediately begin full immunization” of all members of the armed forces or ready reserve, including the National Guard, who have not yet been fully immunized. .

Austin said military department secretaries “should set ambitious timelines for implementation” and “will report regularly on the completion of vaccination.”

The Defense Secretary sent the note Tuesday to senior Pentagon officials, commanders of the Combatant Commands and Defense Agency and directors of field activities in the Department of Defense.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday that 68% of active-duty forces are fully vaccinated, with around 76% having received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The secretary has made it clear to the military departments that he wants them to move with some eagerness here and have the force fully immunized as quickly as possible,” Kirby told reporters.

For now, this mandatory vaccine will be just Pfizer, and “we’ll see where it goes with the other licenses,” he said.

Service members actively participating in clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine, or for religious reasons, or with a pre-existing condition and advised by a doctor not to receive the vaccine will be exempt from the mandate.

Asked about servicemen refusing to receive the vaccine, Kirby said the individual would have the opportunity to sit down with a medic and their military leadership “to talk about the risks their objection will place on the unit and the force. and their teammates. . “

Commanders should use “a wide range of tools” to help “these people make the right decision” without having to take disciplinary action, Kirby said.

“This is a legitimate order. We fully anticipate that our troops will follow legitimate orders,” he said. “When you raise your right hand and take this oath, that’s what you agree to do. “

President Joe Biden announced late last month that he was ordering the Pentagon to “consider how and when” it would add the Covid-19 vaccine to the list of mandatory military vaccinations.

If any of the vaccines did not receive full clearance by mid-September, Austin had planned to ask Biden for a waiver to make it mandatory for all U.S. servicemen to receive the vaccine.

Other coronavirus vaccines, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, had been authorized for emergency use in the United States.

