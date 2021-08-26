Tesco boss warns of food shortages for Christmas due to UK HGV driver problem





British supermarkets could experience food shortages at Christmas due to Brexit-related supply chain disruptions, Tesco’s chairman warned.

John Allan, who has overseen the nation’s largest grocery store since 2015, said the current shortage of drivers means he doesn’t have the ability to stock up for the December festivities as usual.

He urged the government to change the rules for drivers to allow more emergency personnel from abroad to help solve the problem.

READ MORE: I’m Saying I’m Still Waiting for 400,000 Stocks Due to a HGV Driver Shortage, 26-Year-Old Horse with Celebrity Loved Business

Allen’s warning comes after retailers and restaurant chains, including Nandos and McDonald’s, have been hit recently by product shortages.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4s World at One, Allan told BBC Radio 4s World at One that supermarkets will typically stock up ahead of Christmas and the ‘direct solution’ to the driver shortage is ‘allowing the UK industry to bring in skilled drivers from elsewhere’. said it would be

Tesco Chairman John Allan says ‘We are very short on drivers’ (Image: PA)

He added: We are very short of drivers. It’s a combination of many EU drivers who have decided to go home and an aging profile.

Brexit certainly contributed to that, in my opinion, but economic improvements and historically higher wages in some of the countries of origin have also driven that trend.

He emphasized the importance of not ‘overpolarizing’ the scope of the problem yet, although there may be some shortcomings as a result.

He said: Right now, they are running very hard to keep up with existing demand and don’t have the ability to make the stocks they want to see. In that sense, I think it may be a little lacking for Christmas.

Get the latest updates directly to your inbox across Greater Manchester with our free MEN newsletter.

Signing up is very simple by following the instructions here.

But again, I don’t want to overdramatize how much it will be. I think it’s very easy to make a drama out of a humble crisis.

Meanwhile, Iceland managing director Richard Walker has warned that the UK is facing a ‘big shortage’ of truck drivers as it threatens Christmas products.

Of course, with Christmas just around the corner, the retail sector starts building inventory at a very important time of the year starting in September, he said.

We have a lot of goods to ship from now to Christmas, and a strong supply chain is very important to everyone.

Empty supermarket shelves are seen in Tesco on July 2 (Image: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

The reason the alarm is ringing now is that at the last minute, one Christmas has already been canceled. Id hate that this also becomes a problem.

As the disruption continues, Walker adds that the chain sometimes cancels daily deliveries.

He said about 30 to 40 shipments a day were canceled for the first time since the outbreak began.

The retailer says it has seen certain lines, such as bread and soft drinks, be impacted by the challenges facing suppliers.

Richard Walker (Image: IAN COOPER/NORTH WALES LIVE)

Elsewhere, Co-operative Group CEO Steve Murrells has warned that the current food shortage is ‘severeer’ than he has seen and that the company must reduce its product range to serve customers.

He told the Times newspaper:

Murrells said the supply disruption was caused by ‘problems caused by Brexit and Covid’ and the company is retraining its employees to be truck drivers to fill the vacancy.

Road transport officials said there was a shortage of about 100,000 drivers. Partly because thousands of EU drivers who haven’t returned have withdrawn from the UK during the pandemic.

The industry group also said training for new drivers would take months, making it difficult to quickly address the number shortage.

Click here to receive the latest email updates from Manchester Evening News.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/uk-news/tesco-boss-warns-christmas-food-21401900 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos