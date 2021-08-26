US Open to provide mental health services to athletes this year





Mental health care providers will join sports medicine experts from the Mount Sinai Health System at this year’s US Open in New York City, which is due to start next week. Players will have access to guidance and “break rooms” throughout the tournament, US Open officials said. Stacey Allaster, executive director of the US Tennis Association and director of the US Open tournament, said the “new reality” of the Covid-19 pandemic influenced the tournament’s decision to offer mental health care to athletes.

“The issue of mental health awareness has come to the fore during the global pandemic as many people, gamers included, have struggled with the stress and emotions resulting from COVID-19,” Allaster said in A declaration.

Among the most vocal athletes when it comes to mental health is Naomi Osaka. The 23-year-old phenomenon, who won the 2020 US Open, withdrew from the French Open earlier this summer, citing mental health concerns. She had previously said she would not attend press conferences during the tournament to protect her sanity. Speaking to the press at the Western & Southern Open earlier this month, Osaka told a reporter that while she is generally open to talking to the media, “there are times when I would say there are people I don’t know very well who ask me really, really sensitive questions, “and answering such questions after a loss can be difficult. Osaka then started crying when asked about this month’s deadly earthquake in Haiti, where her father is from. Another world-class athlete, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, retired from several events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last month to “focus on [her] mental health. “Osaka and Biles have been criticized online for prioritizing their mental health over their athletic performance. Biles later said his aunt died unexpectedly during the Games and told the media.” at the end of the day you have to be a little more careful with what you are saying online because you have no idea what these athletes are going through as well as (in) their sports. ”

