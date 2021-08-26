British national from Afghanistan overlooked in Kabul airlift and claims lawyer | Afghanistan





Lawyers and activists argued that British nationals from Afghanistan were overlooked in the process of evacuation from Kabul, while Dominic Raab argued that almost all single-national British nationals were airlifted from Taliban-controlled countries.

About 50 British citizens with dual Afghan nationality were reported outside Kabul airport on Wednesday. Some said they waved British passports high in a desperate effort to escape as the deadline for the withdrawal of Western forces approached.

Foreign ministry officials emailed them to register for an evacuation at the Baron hotel outside the airport, but Afghan security guards used electric cables at anyone approaching the door without a phone and fired guns to prevent people from getting too close. Described several scenes. to the gate.

Immigration lawyers have raised concerns that the British citizen is being granted a Level 2 status in the emergency evacuation program.

On Wednesday morning, the foreign minister said nearly every single-national British citizen who wanted to leave Afghanistan had returned home after the Taliban took over. Raab told Sky News that he was brought home by a single-national British who had documents shared by Lions that almost everyone wants to come out.

The number of British dual citizenship remaining in Afghanistan is unclear. Raab said those waiting to be evacuated are rather complex cases, extended families in which one or the other person can be documented or apparently national, but it’s unclear whether there are others.

The obvious two-step approach sparked outrage. Sabir Zazai, former Afghan refugee and secretary-general of the Scottish Refugee Council, said: thank you [Foreign Office] The employees are working hard here in the UK, on ​​the field in Kabul, but this is an unplanned and unprepared failure by the UK government. The lives of these people are at risk.

The treatment was discriminatory, he argued. Here are the Windrush parallel lines. If there were white men, women and children in the crowd, I think marriage took them to safety very quickly when they were pushed and pushed.

Mohammad, a 32-year-old mechanic from Derby, who has been a British citizen since 2012, said he had been waiting outside the gate for five days. It is horrible. Guards were shooting from the air and no one was hurt, but everyone was terrified, he said by phone from the queue.

Disappointed at the fact that so many British citizens are being denied applications, he hopes to compile a list of the names and British passport numbers of citizens waiting at the hotel on Tuesday and hand them over to internal officials. No one listened to us. We are not allowed to provide the list to anyone. We had over 40 names on that list, but I think there are at least 50.

His wife was told that she does not have British citizenship but is entitled to an evacuation with him. We were holding our passports in the air and waving them. I need help. He said we are all very afraid.

Xavir, 31, who works at a food processing company in London and waits outside the airport for three days and three nights, said he wasn’t a complicated case. After living as a British citizen for 7 years, he no longer has an Afghan passport and is classified as a single national.

He traveled to Afghanistan three months ago to give birth to his first child. His wife doesn’t have a UK passport but was told by email to go to the airport with her and their children. However, he could not get close to the gate and inform the insider that he was waiting. To be honest, we feel hopeless. You may have 24 hours left. Will they leave the British behind? he asked.

British soldiers assist in the evacuation of British nationals and qualified Afghan employees from Kabul International Airport. Photo: Ben Shread/MOD/AFP/Getty Images

Shadow Foreign Minister Lisa Nandy said she had asked the Foreign Office for an urgent assurance that all British citizens would be given equal priority. The safe evacuation of British citizens from Afghanistan must be an absolute priority. The government has prepared 18 months for this moment. It is unconscionable that British citizens should be left behind.

One foreign clerk processing applications within Kabul Airport said there is no hierarchy and hundreds of applications are being processed an hour.

There are so many people that there is no way to create such a hierarchy. I was just trying to help as many people as possible, the diplomat said. The staff knew that many Afghan Britons could not pass because of the chaos. It’s really hard.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that no one group has higher priority than another in eligibility criteria for evacuation flights. The scale of the evacuation effort is enormous and we have helped more than 10,200 people leave Afghanistan since August 13th.

Immigration attorney Colin Yeo said: “We can all understand the real challenges of evacuating non-British families for British citizens if space and time are limited.” However, there is no basis in British law for treating British citizens themselves differently or worse because they have a different nationality. Dominic Raab must drop the discriminatory term single ethnicity.

Toufique Hossain, Public Law Director at Duncan Lewis Solicitors said: It discriminately affects people of equal status under British law. British citizens, even Afghans, should be treated equally and urgently.

