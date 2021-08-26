No, there is no shortage of parts in the United States





If you are having trouble getting change, the US Coin Task Force and Federal Reserve have said it is a circulation problem caused in part by people leaving change at home.

The way people spend money has changed over time. It wasn’t that long ago that standing in line at the cash register while someone filled out a check was a common occurrence. Many people these days use credit cards or other electronic payment methods, but cash is still the go-to option for some people.

The use of cash often allows the buyer to obtain change. But a viewer emailed VERIFY saying he had recently been to a few stores and couldn’t get change and was told it was because of ‘a shortage of parts.

THE QUESTION

Is there a shortage of parts in the United States?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, there is no shortage of coins in the United States, but there is a circulation problem.

WHAT WE FOUND

The US Coin Task Force was formed in July 2020 and is made up of members of 11 groups, including the US Mint, the Federal Reserve, the American Bankers Association, and the National Association of Federal Credit Unions. The task force says the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the coin supply chain in the United States.

The circulation of coins again emerged as a disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have called this a shortage; However, that is not the case, the task force said in a May 2021 statement.

The Federal Reserve, which is the central banking system of the United States, says there are a sufficient number of coins in the economy, but circulation has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

As a result, in May 2021, the Federal Reserve capped coin orders from depository institutions. The purpose of the cap is to make sure the rooms are evenly distributed. The Federal Reserve previously imposed coin ceilings in June 2020.

The US Mint, which is in charge of manufacturing the coins, has been operating at full production capacity since mid-June 2020, according to the Federal Reserve. The Mint produced 14.8 billion coins in 2020, a 24% increase from 2019, the Federal Reserve said.

In a video posted on June 29, 2021, U.S. Mint Director David Ryder said there was a coin circulation issue, not a coin shortage issue. He attributed the circulation problems, in part, to a decrease in cash transactions.

The U.S. Coins Task Force, in its May 2021 statement, said there were approximately $ 48.5 billion in coins in circulation, much of which lay dormant in 128 million U.S. homes.

Coinstar, which has operated coin kiosks for decades in the United States, also claims that many people leave their change at home.

The Mint has produced over $ 40 billion in coins since 1960, and as a result there are enough coins in circulation. However, Coinstar estimates that around $ 18 billion in coins are unused, likely in people’s homes, the company said in a statement to VERIFY.

The US Coin Task Force encourages people to use their coins, whether it’s spending them in stores, depositing them in a bank, or exchanging them at a coin kiosk.

If only a fraction of the dormant room in households and businesses is repurchased and reused, this problem can be significantly reduced, the task force said.

