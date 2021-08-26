COVID-19: UK records 35,847 new cases and 149 additional deaths, showing daily figures | UK News





UK government data shows the UK has recorded an additional 35,847 new COVID cases and 149 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This compares to the 30,838 infections and 174 deaths recorded yesterday, the highest daily death toll since March 12.

At this time last week, on August 18, there were 33,904 confirmed cases and 111 deaths.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 132,003 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK, with 6,590,747 laboratory-confirmed cases.

According to the latest data, 859 COVID patients were admitted to the hospital on August 21st, and 6,172 were hospitalized in the last 7 days, an increase of 9.4% from the previous week.

On Tuesday, 55,410 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 47,792,552, or 87.9% of the UK adult population.

In addition, 130,676 people received the second dose, and now 42,072,712 people (77.4% of adults) have completed the dose.

New research suggests that the protective effect of two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines begins to decline within six months.

Analysis of the Zoe COVID study suggests that in a reasonable “worst case scenario”, the level of protection of the elderly and healthcare workers could drop below 50% by winter.

‘We need a booster jab to avoid more corona deaths’

The app’s chief scientist, Professor Tim Spector, told Sky News that protection from vaccines is dropping by about 3% every month.

Speaking of the booster campaign plan, Spector said that being infected with the coronavirus is like having a booster in terms of its effect on immunity, so it must be done “finely” to avoid wasting vaccines.

He said booster jabs should be prioritized over child vaccinations if Britain is to reduce deaths and hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 people who attended the Latitude Festival last month tested positive for the virus.

Held from July 22 to 25, the festival was attended by approximately 40,000 people as part of the government’s event research program.

Festival attendees had to test negative for COVID-19 or receive a double vaccination to gain access to the Henham Park site in Suffolk.

However, data released by the Suffolk County Council showed that 1,051 people tested positive for the virus in the days following the incident.

According to yesterday’s news, health authorities are investigating 4,700 cases of COVID-19 suspected of being related to the Boardmaster Music and Surfing Festival in Cornwall almost two weeks ago.

September is expected to be an important month for the UK for COVID, with the biggest unknowns being how many cases and hospitalizations will increase as students return to school and people return from vacation.

The exact scale of this increase is uncertain, and one expert said “the biggest unknown” is how many people will end up in hospitals.

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (Spi-M), which advises governments, said: “Probably what we’re going to see is mid-September. It can take weeks or more.”

