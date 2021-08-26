A semi-towing carnival catches fire north of Topeka





TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – Southbound traffic on part of the US-75 freeway was closed during rush hour Wednesday morning after a trailer carrying carnival rides caught fire just north of Topeka.

The fire was reported at approximately 7:55 a.m. on US-75 southbound, just north of NW 46th Street.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Adam Simone said the driver apparently fell asleep while driving.

He drifted off the pavement and hit the guardrail here behind me, Simone said at the scene, and essentially hiked the guardrail up to where it stopped. Then it caught fire.

The semi-trailer then struck a guardrail on the right – or west – side of the highway, where it then passed to the passenger side before catching fire.

A semi-trailer carrying a merry-go-round caught fire during the morning drive Wednesday morning, causing traffic to slow down on the SB US-75 at Topeka. (Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Part of the semi-trailer was hanging off the western edge of the roadway immediately north of the NW 46th Street overpass.

The driver of the truck, who was alone in the vehicle, is said to have exited the vehicle without any apparent serious injury.

The side of the semi-trailer carried a sign from the Shawnee, Okla-based Sams Amusements Carnival.

Teams from the Soldier and Silver Lake fire departments responded to the scene.

Southbound traffic immediately north of the crash scene on US-75 was suspended for about an hour.

As of approximately 8:45 a.m., southbound vehicles on US-75 that had been stopped were cleared to exit onto NW 46th.

Vehicles were then able to bypass a roundabout on NW 46th and re-enter the motorway on the south side of the viaduct.

During this time, the rest of the southbound traffic on the southbound US-75 was diverted to NW 62nd Street.

A Browns Super Service tow truck was on site around 9 a.m. to move the tractor-trailer.

Kansas Department of Transportation crews were cleaning up the debris strewn on the roadway.

KDOT officials at the scene said the southbound portion of US-75 was immediately north of NW 46th. where the accident occurred, was to remain closed until about 11 a.m. or noon on Wednesday.

KDOT engineers were to arrive at the scene to verify the structural integrity of the pavement before it reopened to traffic.

The northbound lanes of US-75 were not affected by the crash, although a considerable amount of smoke drifted down the highway for at least 30 minutes.

Flames could also be observed under the cab of the semi-trailer for more than half an hour after the accident.

