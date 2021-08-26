Business capital spending in the United States is strong even as new orders stagnate in July





A John Deere tractor, combine, and other heavy machinery sit in a barn on a corn and soybean farm in Woodburn, Indiana, USA October 16, 2020. REUTERS / Bing Guan / File Photo

Orders for basic capital goods stagnated in July; Revised June increase Basic capital goods shipments increase 1% Durable goods orders decline 0.1%

WASHINGTON, Aug.25 (Reuters) – New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods were surprisingly flat in July due to supply constraints and a shift in demand towards services, suggesting that Business spending on equipment could slow in the second half of the year after robust growth over the past year.

Still, business investment in equipment remains strong, with Wednesday’s Commerce Department report pointing to an acceleration in shipments of such capital goods last month. Orders are 18% above their pre-pandemic levels. Investment in equipment should help offset the slowdown in consumer spending and keep the economy on a solid growth path this quarter.

“Overall, data for July points to solid growth in capital spending at the start of the third quarter,” said Oren Klachkin, chief US economist at Oxford Economics in New York. “But with rising producer prices and the recovery tilting in favor of high-contact services, we are likely to see a gradual moderation in real capital spending growth in the second half of 2021.”

Last month’s unchanged reading of orders for non-military capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched approximation of corporate spending plans, followed a revised upward 1.0% increase in June . These orders for basic capital goods would have previously increased by 0.7%.

Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.5% rise in orders for basic capital goods. Shipments of basic capital goods rose 1.0% last month after increasing 0.6% in June. Basic capital goods shipments are used to calculate capital expenditure in the government’s gross domestic product measure.

Wall Street stocks were trading higher. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were lower.

Business capital spending has recorded four consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, helping to fuel the economic recovery after a brief and brutal COVID-19 pandemic recession, driven by strong demand for goods, thanks to record interest rates and massive fiscal stimulus.

The slowdown in orders for basic capital goods in July likely reflected supply chain bottlenecks as well as the shift in spending to services from goods. Orders for computers and electronics declined. A current global semiconductor shortage has hampered the production of these products.

Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components also declined. But orders for primary metals, machinery and metal products rose.

Basic capital goods

VERY LOW INVENTORIES

With extremely thin inventories following their depletion in the first half of the year, orders for basic capital goods are expected to pick up in the coming months and support the industry, which accounts for 11.9% of the economy. Unfulfilled orders for basic capital goods rose 0.9% in July after rising 1.2% in June.

“As production has not kept up with demand but demand has remained persistently strong, we expect strong demand to keep production strong until 2022, as supply issues are ultimately resolved.” said Veronica Clark, economist at Citigroup in New York.

Resilience is welcome amid signs that consumer spending is cooling off as the Delta variant of the coronavirus causes a resurgence of new infections across the country.

Retail sales declined in July in part because of shortages of motor vehicles. Credit card data suggests spending on services such as airline tickets, cruises, and hotels and motels has slowed.

Goldman Sachs economists last week lowered their estimate of third-quarter GDP growth to an annualized rate of 5.5%, from 9%. Bank of America Securities reduced its estimate of GDP growth for this quarter to a pace of 4.5% from 7.0%. The economy grew at a rate of 6.5% in the second quarter, pulling the level of GDP above its peak in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to planes expected to last three years or more, fell 0.1% in July after rising 0.8% in June. They were dragged down by a 2.2% drop in orders for transportation equipment, which followed a 1.4% increase in June.

Durable goods

Orders for civilian aircraft fell 48.9%. Boeing (BA.N) said on its website that it had received 31 aircraft orders last month compared to 219 in June. Orders for motor vehicles and parts rose 5.8% in July after rising 1.8% in June.

Automakers have adjusted their production schedules, including reversing annual closings of factories for retooling in July, in order to manage their supply of chips. This likely contributed to the rise in motor vehicle orders last month.

“Make no mistake, auto production is always struggling to keep up with demand,” said Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci

