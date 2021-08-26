UK insurers are not prepared for stricter rules on price increases, Watchdog says | insurance





Insurers could face disciplinary action after city watchers say UK companies aren’t ready for stricter rules on price increases for auto and home insurance.

The Financial Conduct Authority said too many companies are failing to meet existing regulatory standards and will not prepare for tighter rules to allow insurers to provide better value for money to their existing customers starting in October this year. said.

The new rules are part of an effort to address the loyalty penalty that charges higher premiums than new policyholders, who tend to offer the best deals to customers renewing insurance policies. The FCA previously said a future ban on price walks, in which insurers raise premiums annually regardless of risk level, would save consumers 4.2 billion won over 10 years.

In May, the FCA found that new customers paid an average of $285 per year for auto insurance, compared to a 370% difference in cost for customers with a service provider for five years or more. Loyal customers charge an average of 70% more for home insurance, while new customers pay 165 per year for building and content insurance, while premiums rise to 287 after five years.

The FCA’s review, released on Wednesday, identified additional deficiencies in governance and oversight of the company’s existing insurance products and insufficient focus on customer and product value.

Sheldon Mills, managing director of Surveillance, Policy and Competition, knows that some businesses are doing the right thing, but is concerned that some may not be ready as the tougher regulations are less than two months away. said there is .

Mills said insurers that don’t follow existing rules are putting consumers at risk of financial harm because they could sell them inappropriate or low-value products. These companies have important work that needs to be done urgently to ensure they comply with tougher product governance rules. Companies that do not do so risk taking regulatory action.

Gareth Shaw, Where?’s head of finance, said he was very concerned that many insurers could not prove they were giving consumers adequate consideration when designing or updating their products.

He added that regulators should keep a close eye on insurance companies to ensure they don’t find new ways to exploit their customers, and be prepared to take further action if necessary.

The FCA has already intervened in some cases, saying it has the power to force businesses to withdraw products and refund or compensate customers as needed.

