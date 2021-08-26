US troops must get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible





WASHINGTON (AP) Military troops must immediately begin vaccination against COVID-19, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo on Wednesday, ordering department heads to impose ambitious timelines for implementation .

More than 800,000 military personnel have not yet been vaccinated, according to Pentagon data. And now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Defense is adding it to the list of mandatory injections troops must receive as part of their military service.

Austin’s memo doesn’t dictate a specific timeline for completing vaccinations. But he indicates that the military services will have to report regularly on their progress. A senior defense official said Austin has made it clear to the services that he expects them to act quickly and that this will be over in weeks, not months.

To defend this nation, we need a healthy and ready force, Austin said in the note. After careful consultation with medical experts and military leaders, and with the President’s support, I have determined that mandatory coronavirus disease vaccination … is necessary to protect the Force and defend the American people.

Troops will be able to get their Pfizer shots at their bases and from their commands around the world. The Pentagon has said it has enough vaccines to meet demand. Individual members of the service can also go out and get one of the other COVID vaccines on their own.

Fulfilling the vaccination mandate, however, can be a challenge for National Guard forces that are scattered across the country and only meet once a month for their required exercises.

According to the Pentagon, there are more than 1.3 million active duty soldiers and nearly 800,000 in the Guard and Reserve. And, as of Aug. 18, more than one million active duty, guard and reserve members were fully immunized, and nearly 245,000 others had received at least one injection.

Senior military leaders have consistently lobbied their forces for vaccines through a wide range of public advocacy, and through social media and other campaigns. But as is the case with the American population, many military personnel have been reluctant.

Defense officials have said it is essential for troops to receive the vaccine as they live and work closely together and epidemics could hamper the ability of the US military to defend America.

Military officials said they did not have specific figures on how many Guard soldiers have yet to be vaccinated, and the Pentagon is only providing a troop total that includes active duty, the Guard and the Reserve in one statistic.

Guard officials have always said that it is very difficult to assess how many of their citizen soldiers have received a vaccine. And only now will they be able to begin tracking the number more accurately as Guard members relate to their exercise weekends this fall.

Austin’s decision to mandate the vaccine fulfills a vow he made earlier this month to require it no later than mid-September, or immediately after FDA clearance to practice, whichever comes first. contingency. His move reflects similar actions by governments and businesses around the world, as nations battle the highly contagious delta variant that has driven U.S. cases to levels not seen since last fall.

Hospitalizations and deaths are increasing among the military. Over the past month, the number of military deaths has risen from 25 to 34 by more than a third.

Our Force vaccination will save lives, Austin’s memo said. Thank you for focusing on this crucial mission.

Members of the US military already have to procure up to 17 different vaccines, depending on where they are deployed. The requirements that include smallpox, hepatitis, polio and influenza vaccines also provide for a number of temporary and permanent exemptions for medical or administrative reasons.

Austin in the memo noted that the new requirement will allow exemptions that are consistent with current policies for all other vaccines. Permanent exemptions include serious medical reactions to the vaccine, immune deficiencies such as HIV infection, and proof of existing immunity by serologic antibody testing or documentation of a previous infection or infection. presumed natural.

There are also administrative exemptions, including one for religious reasons. Religious exemption is granted by the military services according to their policies, and it appears to be relatively rare. The decision is made by commanders on the basis of consultations with medical staff and chaplains.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said commanders should execute the vaccine order competently and with some compassion. Opposing servicemen, he said, will have the opportunity to meet with medical staff and their own leaders, to make sure troops understand the risks to themselves and their teammates if they don’t take the vaccine.

Asked about specific penalties for non-compliance, Kirby said commanders have a wide range of tools to use. It is a legitimate order and we fully anticipate that our troops will follow legitimate orders, he added.

The Navy and Marine Corps said they had had no requests for religious exemptions for other vaccines in recent years and the Air Force said there were few. The military was unable to provide data.

Just over half of the American population is fully vaccinated with one of the country’s three options, from Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

The Pentagon’s decision only applies to the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna has also asked the FDA for full approval of its vaccine. J&J said he hopes to do so later this year.

