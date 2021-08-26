UK cement industry sets roadmap “beyond net-zero” by 2050





UK producers are testing new types of cement production methods and low-carbon concrete manufacturing methods to eliminate carbon emissions and become a net zero industry.

These moves are part of a roadmap that identifies seven ways to decarbonize the industry, with the goal of exceeding “net-zero” by 2050.

This includes operating production plants and supply chains for renewable energy, utilizing early carbon capture technologies, and considering how concrete and cement structures will absorb carbon over their lifetime.

Richard Leese, Director of Industrial Policy at the Mineral Products Association (MPA) said, “With a fair wind and all the right helpers in government and the technological development we hope for, the industry can actually cross net zero.” , representing the cement industry in the UK.

“The decarbonization journey requires engaging designers and structural engineers with new products,” he added.

Cement is the largest industrial source of CO2.

The net-zero roadmap comes as the industry faces a scrutiny of its emissions. It has become the single largest industrial source of atmospheric CO2, accounting for about 8% of global emissions, according to Chatham House’s groundbreaking 2018 report.

Movements to address the problem of cement emissions include plans to convert the Swedish facility into “the world’s first carbon-neutral cement plant”.

Seven “levers” for decarbonizing the UK sector have been set to Net Zero beyond the UK concrete and cement industry roadmap released by the MPA in October.

The roadmap identifies seven avenues for decarbonizing the UK cement industry.

The document claims that the UK industry, which produces 90 million tonnes of cement annually, has “already reduced absolute carbon dioxide emissions by 53% since 1990”.

This has been achieved by moving from fossil fuels to electricity generation and using “secondary cementitious materials”, including industrial by-products such as fly ash and crushed blast furnace slag, to replace clinker made by burning limestone.

As a result, the sector’s emissions today account for 1.5% of the UK’s total emissions, rather than 8% of the global average, the MPA claims.

Cement production “needs net zero”

“We underperformed,” said Jenny Burridge, senior structural engineer at MPA Concrete Center in London.

“We have to be net zero,” she added. “If you want to do nothing at 1.5% of the total, it’s a very big thing to try and do. So this is going to be the harder part.”

As part of the plan, the Hanson Cement plant in Ribblesdale, North Yorkshire, intends to test the use of hydrogen and biomass to power the kilns. Experiments have shown that the proportion of low-carbon fuel increases slowly to about 30% of the total fuel mix.

Construction of the world’s first carbon-neutral cement plant in Sweden

However, the gas used is not “green” hydrogen, which is a zero-carbon fuel that is extracted from water and powered by renewable energy, but “blue” hydrogen derived from fossil fuels using a process that generates carbon emissions.

A second plant will begin testing using electrical plasma energy along with biomass.

“Both of these will be world firsts because no one has ever tried it on a truly commercial scale,” Leese said.

Reduce emissions by using low-carbon cement and renewable energy

According to the roadmap, conversion of cement production to renewable energy could reduce the industry’s CO2 emissions by 20%, and decarbonization transport could reduce it by an additional 7%.

A new type of low-carbon cement could reduce emissions by an additional 12%. Traditional Portland cement contains clinker made from limestone, which is crushed and burned in a process that creates huge carbon emissions.

The roadmap shows how the industry is going “beyond net zero.”

MPA has been testing low-carbon cements that use an alternative material as clinker and hopes to change specific certification standards to make them commercially available.

“Test work has been done at building research institutes over the past few years,” Leese said. “I wrote a specific standard, BS 8500, to change so that low-carbon cement could be used on the market. So this is very important news.”

A pilot project showing concrete made from the new cement will be unveiled next month.

The largest potential decarbonization levers are carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon capture and utilization (CCU). This includes capturing CO2 before it reaches the atmosphere and burying it underground or using it as an ingredient in materials and products.

When fully utilized, emissions can be reduced by as much as 61%, but CCS and CCU technologies have a long way to go and are only feasible with significant cost reductions.

MPAs and UK government working on carbon capture

MPA is working with the UK government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to identify a way to capture large amounts of CO2 captured from industrial plants and store it in oil and gas fields in the North Sea’s ocean floor.

“BEIS is developing a business model that will help deploy carbon capture in industrial plants, as well as CO2 transport infrastructure, storage locations and perimeter regulatory models,” said Leese.

“The UK has plenty of potential CO2 storage sites,” he added. “We’re talking hundreds of millions of tons of CO2.”

Norway begins work on “absolutely necessary” project to store up to 1.25 billion tonnes of CO2 in the North Sea

The plan is similar to Norway’s €1.7 billion Longship project to deposit up to 1.25 billion tonnes of captured CO2 in depleted North Sea fossil reserves.

“I think they are a bit ahead of us in the deployment of carbon capture, but all that knowledge is being transferred to the UK so we can use it,” Leese said.

The sixth decarbonization lever is carbonation, the process by which cement and concrete structures absorb atmospheric carbon through their surfaces.

This already happens naturally, but the MPA believes the impact has been overlooked. Taking this into account, UK cement emissions could be reduced by 12%.

According to a recent IPCC climate report, “CO2 uptake from cement infrastructure (carbonization) offsets about half of current carbonate emissions from cement production.”

key chapters of ” [the IPCC report] “Concrete carbonation was first recognized,” Leese said in an interview with Dezeen. “Now international accounting needs to be updated to account for carbonation of concrete so that we can do the math right.”

Concrete can be a carbon sink.

MPA is studying how much carbon different types of concrete and cement absorb, and is exploring ways to develop formulas that can help turn materials into carbon sinks rather than carbon emitters.

“Concrete absorbs the CO2,” Burridge said. “We didn’t talk much about it, but in fact, it’s one of the things we’re seeing right now.”

Different types of concrete carbonate in different proportions. Reinforced concrete needs to avoid carbon absorption because carbonation corrodes steel reinforcement, but products such as non-structural blockwork can be used to store carbon. “Blocks actually carbonate very quickly,” Burridge said.

Grinded concrete has much greater potential because it has a larger surface area that can absorb more CO2, Burridge said.

“There’s a huge debate about not collapsing a building,” she said. “But you have to make sure you break the concrete because carbonation happens very quickly when you break it.”

She added that the crushed concrete can be recycled and used as aggregate.

Jenny Burridge at Concrete Center

Cement is traditionally hardened by adding water, but alternatives are being developed that suck carbon from the atmosphere as part of the hardening process.

“There are types of cement that actually absorb CO2 and harden,” Burridge said. “There are people working on cements that are not mainstream yet, but harden by carbonation.”

The final lever on the MPA roadmap is thermal mass, which it claims could help reduce emissions by an additional 44% and make the UK cement sector a net absorber of atmospheric carbon.

MPA’s argument is that concrete’s high thermal mass means that the material can help regulate its internal temperature, thus lowering energy use, which means less emissions from the energy grid.

UK to decarbonize electricity grid by 2035

But the UK’s carbon budget promises the country to decarbonize its power grid by 2035, by which point it will have to rely on renewable resources and nuclear power.

The MPA opposes by arguing that reducing the energy demand of buildings will play an important role in minimizing the cost of energy transition.

Referring to the CCC’s 6th carbon budget, Leese said, “The Climate Change Commission has told the government that by 2050 the grid should at least double, if not triple, the current grid.” became legally binding in June.

“Therefore, the cost of that infrastructure and the cost of managing intermittent operations [balancing fluctuations in power generation with fluctuations in demand] Renewable energy is huge. And that will undoubtedly be the biggest cost to society moving towards net zero.”

Net-zero means that your project or organization does not contribute to atmospheric CO2 across its entire value chain. Emissions that cannot be eliminated must be offset using a reliable scheme to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Building and design companies that have worked to be zero include Danish furniture brand Takt, Swedish cosmetics brand Forgo and a handful of British architects joining RIBA’s climate change challenge.

Dezeen also promised to be net-zero by 2025.

Main Image: Peter Zumthor’s Secular Retreat in Devon, England is built from hand-studded concrete.

