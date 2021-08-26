US investigates possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip





HANOI (AP) US authorities continue to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip from Singapore to Vietnam.

The investigation was in its early stages and officials felt it was prudent for Harris to make his scheduled stopover in Vietnam, after initially taking a break for a few hours on Tuesday. Havana Syndrome is the name of a series of mysterious health incidents first reported by US diplomats and other government employees in the Cuban capital from 2016. Harris on his trip reassures them Asian allies after the tumultuous evacuation of US forces from Afghanistan.

U.S. authorities had yet to confirm the last reported case of Havana Syndrome, and it did not involve anyone traveling with Harris, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. In light of the reports, a safety assessment of the vice president was carried out and it was decided that she could continue to travel with her staff, Psaki said.

There have been two separate cases of unexplained health incidents reported by U.S. personnel in Vietnam over the past week, U.S. officials said. It was not immediately clear who was affected by the syndrome, although officials said it was not someone who worked for the Vice President or the White House, according to officials, who were not. authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation.

Harris appeared before U.S. diplomatic staff in Hanoi on Wednesday to sign a lease for a new embassy there. She did not directly weigh in on the Havana Syndrome situation, but expressed her gratitude to those working for the United States around the world.

Here is my message to the Embassy staff: Thank you. The people who work in our embassies around the world are extraordinary public servants who represent the best of who the United States thinks it is and aspires to be, which is a good neighbor to our partners and allies around the world, a she declared.

Harris pointed to the announcement on Wednesday that the United States would send an additional 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Vietnam, bringing the total U.S. vaccine donations to that country to 6 million doses.

The United States will also provide $ 23 million to help Vietnam expand vaccine distribution and access, fight the pandemic, and prepare for future disease threats. The Department of Defense is also delivering 77 freezers for storing vaccines across the country.

Some of those affected by Havana Syndrome report hearing a loud piercing sound and feeling intense pressure on the face. Pain, nausea and dizziness sometimes ensue.

Similar and unexplained health issues have since been reported by Americans serving in other countries, including Germany, Austria, Russia and China. Various theories have been put forward to explain the incidents, including targeted microwaves or a sonic attack, possibly as part of an espionage or hacking effort.

Particularly alarming are the revelations of at least two possible incidents in the Washington area, including a case near the White House in November in which an official reported dizziness. Administration officials speculated that Russia might be involved, a suggestion Moscow denied.

Congress has sounded the alarm on such incidents, finding rare bipartisan support in the House and Senate for the continued government-wide investigation of the syndrome, response as well as support for U.S. personnel receiving medical monitoring and treatment.

The Biden administration faces new pressure to solve the mystery as the number of reported cases of possible attacks has risen sharply. But scientists and government officials do not yet know who could be behind the attacks, whether the symptoms may have been inadvertently caused by surveillance equipment, or whether the incidents were in fact attacks.

Lemire reported from Lowell, Mass. Additional reports provided by Associated Press editors Matthew Lee and Lisa Mascaro in Washington

