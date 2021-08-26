COPUOS (Committee for the Peaceful Use of Space) 64th Session: British Statement





Chairman, Your Excellency, Respected Delegation,

The UK is pleased to have the opportunity to share with you the progress and developments we have made since the last meeting of this committee in 2019.

The UK will soon announce its national space strategy. With this strategy, the UK recognizes the importance of space in fighting climate change, and supports its ambitions to become a science superpower and build a better and greener world after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UKs National Space Strategy, with the establishment of the UK National Space Council chaired by the UK Prime Minister in June 2020, is a strategic direction for future space activity and investment across the UK Government. will present

chair,

With regard to our spaceflight ambitions, the UK Space Industry Regulations were signed into law by Parliament on 29 July this year. The new regulations will enable a variety of commercial spaceflight activities in the UK, including horizontal and vertical launches.

An example of a new type of mission being licensed in the UK is the OneWeb constellation. As other similar systems begin to be deployed, we must work together to ensure the short-term safety and long-term sustainability of space activity.

chair,

The UK believes that space makes an important contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The International Partnership Program (IPP), a UK Space Agency award-winning initiative to support the implementation of the SDGs with developing countries, uses UK space sector capabilities in satellite technology and data services to assist developing countries. The International Partnership Program has an impressive portfolio of 43 grant-funded projects benefiting 47 countries in Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America, and global development challenges such as climate and disaster resilience, food security, maritime safety, health and education. solve it. .

chair,

I have already mentioned the importance of space when fighting climate change. The UK is pleased to partner with Italy at the end of this year to preside at the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change. We are proud to be the first major economy in the world to pass legislation ending our country’s contribution to global warming by 2050.

The UK’s expertise in the analysis and use of satellite climate data is helping develop global climate change policies and we are excited about the potential of space to help combat climate change, including supporting and improving climate adaptation.

chair,

We also take the long-term sustainability of the space environment very seriously. Sustainability is just as important in space as it is on Earth. To achieve this, the UK is playing a leading role in supporting a comprehensive approach to capacity building and implementation of the Long-Term Sustainability Directive LTS Directive.

The UK is proud to establish its first project with UNOOSA in January 2021. This project has four parts.

Publication of LTS Guidelines in an accessible format in all six official UN languages

Host a series of three international expert events to promote space sustainability by identifying sustainable use cases in space.

Assisting Member States to participate constructively in upcoming LTS working groups

Identify gaps and challenges related to implementing LTS guidelines to support the capacity-building needs of all countries

The UK will be presenting this piece at a side event co-hosted by UNOOSA on Tuesday 31 August between 5:15 and 6:15 pm Vienna time. We hope that many of you will join us and Director Simonetta Di Pippo at the event.

chair,

As part of the UK Presidency of the G7 this year, the delegation has committed to take action to address the growing risk of space junk. The G7 issued a common statement recognizing the importance of LTS guidelines and the need for a cooperative approach to managing space traffic. This important issue was also reflected in the G7 Leaders Communique.

In addition, Astroscale, an innovative private company committed to the safe and sustainable development of space, launched a demonstration program at its UK Operations Center in March this year. The debris is free-falling and burning in the Earth’s atmosphere.

chair,

The UK expects a working group to be established at COPUOS to address the use of on-site space resources and welcomes political interest in this. However, other issues, such as spectrum and the ITU’s allocation of geostationary orbit slots, are best discussed at the ITU in Geneva.

chair,

In 2020, the UK signed the Artemis Accords with NASA. By signing the Artemis Accords, the UK has joined with international partners to agree on a common principle that will guide space exploration cooperation for years to come. Artemis Accords ensure a shared understanding of working safely, using space resources, minimizing space junk, and sharing scientific data.

Finally, Chairman and distinguished delegations, I look forward to a productive meeting. You have full support for the UK to promote joint cooperation and dialogue in the exploration and peaceful use of space.

