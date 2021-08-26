A UK study finds that coronavirus protection for fully vaccinated people is weakening.





Petra Moinar, a COVID-19 immunizer, prepares a syringe containing the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Battersea Arts Center in London, England, on March 8, 2021.

Chris J. Ratcliffe | Getty Images News | Getty Images

London’s protection against coronavirus is weakening among people who have received both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, a new UK study has found.

An analysis of more than 400,000 people who received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in the UK’s ZOE Covid App study found 88% effective in preventing coronavirus for a month after receiving both doses. appeared. However, the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine dropped to 74% within 5 to 6 months after the two doses.

In the same study, an analysis of more than 700,000 people who received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine found that effectiveness dropped from 77% after one month to 67% after four to five months.

Tim Spector, who is conducting the ZOE Covid App study, said the data was collected after May 26, when the delta variant became the dominant variant.

Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, presented the latest data in a webinar on Tuesday, and the findings show that over the course of several months the protective effect from both vaccines “decreased benefits”. said to have shown.

Nearly 42 million Britons, or 77% of the population aged 16 and over, have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to government data last updated on Tuesday. Daily data showed that 30,838 Covid-19 infections were recorded on Tuesday, with 174 dying within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

Alexander Hammers, professor of imaging and neuroscience at King’s College London, said in a webinar that it is already known from other coronaviruses that immunity to disease does not tend to last a lifetime.

“So we knew it was going to be leveling to some degree, and the way I see this is that leveling is actually a bit slower than I expected,” he said.

And while the data showed that the vaccine’s effectiveness “weaked” over time, Hammers said people were “probably still at least 50 percent of the time.”

“Remember, when the vaccine was first developed, we were hoping it would be 60-70% effective, and everyone was pleasantly surprised that it was 80% or more, sometimes 90% or more,” he added.

Still, Spector said he was still “a little worried” about coronavirus data coming out of Israel, which has one of the world’s fastest immunization programs and is ahead of the UK.

He noted that hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus are starting to rise, despite a significant proportion of Israel’s population being vaccinated.

Data released by Israel in July showed that the Pfizer vaccine accounted for only 16% of symptomatic infections in individuals who received two doses in January.

However, it is difficult to compare results because countries have different vaccination programs and different study dates, age groups, and coronavirus testing regimes.

Two U.S. studies published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that immunity to COVID-19 was weakened among people who were fully vaccinated, one of them in front-line workers. I focused.

The ZOE Covid Study webinar panelists also discussed whether the weakening effect of the vaccine would reinforce the need for additional Covid vaccination in the future. Specter points out that Israel has already started planning booster shots.

Anna Goodman, an infectious disease and general medicine consultant at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, says they are testing a Covid vaccine booster. When everyone in the world gets vaccinated.”

CNBC’s Holly Ellyatt contributed to this article.

