The UK FCA has said it has no ability to oversee cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

One of the world’s leading financial regulators has stated that they are “incapable of adequately overseeing Binance,” despite the “significant risks” posed by its cryptocurrency exchange products.

Binance is one of the largest global cryptocurrency exchanges, facilitating hundreds of billions of dollars in transactions every month.

However, the Financial Conduct Authority said that Binance’s UK affiliate “failed” on some basic questions, making it impossible to oversee a huge group that does not have a fixed headquarters and serves the world.

The approval scales the scale of the challenge facing authorities in addressing the potential risk to consumers who frequently purchase unregulated products through an agile cryptocurrency business that could circumvent state bans by giving users access to offshore facilities. Emphasize.

The FCA criticized Binance two months ago, saying that it had no authority to offer traditional financial services or cryptocurrency exchanges within the UK. Regulators from other major financial hubs have also expressed concerns about Binance, but the company continues to offer cryptocurrency trading to consumers around the world.

UK regulators said on Wednesday that Binance’s “complex and high-risk financial instruments” pose “significant risks to consumers”.

One of Binance’s London-based affiliates, which is registered as an investment firm with the watchdog group, added that there was insufficient information about the broader group of products and other business details offered in the UK. This meant that Binance’s incorporation into the Cayman Islands “has not been able to get effective oversight”.

Binance said, “We will continue to work with the FCA to resolve any unresolved issues that may exist.” He added that the FCA had complied with a set of requirements it had put in place in June, including posting a notice on its website.

The FCA has launched a series of warnings from regulators around the world about cryptocurrency exchanges. However, UK consumers can still trade derivatives and other regulated products on Binance.com. The exchange has no official headquarters and uses affiliates from other jurisdictions to access the existing financial banking system.

While CEO Changpeng Zhao has pledged to strengthen compliance, financial watchdogs have questioned the rigor of policies to combat money laundering and terrorist financing on the platform.

Binance was building a separate, blocked UK exchange through an FCA regulated unit called Binance Markets Limited, which, according to former employees, would have offered cryptocurrency trading for the pound and euro. It applied to become a registered UK crypto company, but withdrew its application in May.

The FCA said there was a problem with Binance’s response to queries raised this year. “The FCA considers that the Company’s response to some questions constitutes a refusal to provide information and the Company’s failure to adequately respond to the FCA’s information requirements,” it said.

In addition, Binance said that it declined to provide basic information such as “transaction names and functions of all group entities globally”.

The exchange has indicated to the FCA that its UK operations are separate from other parts of the global group. However, an internal Binance document read by the Financial Times states that “Binance operates a FCA regulated business” and that “consumers will be subject to FCA regulatory guidelines.”

Binance said, “The information provided to the FCA is accurate and we continue to be in good faith discussions with UK regulators.”

The FCA notice also states that Binance’s UK branch has submitted applications for the roles of Managing Director, Compliance Oversight and Anti-Money Laundering Officer, but no senior executives have been approved.

The group announced earlier this month that it had hired former Internal Revenue Service special agent Greg Monahan as its global anti-money laundering reporting officer. We also recently hired former eToro executive Jonathan Farnell as our Director of Compliance.

Zhao said last month that Binance is “hiring a very large team with a very strong compliance background.”

