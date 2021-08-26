McDonald’s is running out of milkshakes as supply chain problems hit the UK.





McDonald’s restaurant on Oxford Street, London. During the UK’s second lockdown, restaurants were only open for takeout orders.

Dave Russhen | light rocket | Getty Images

London supply restrictions are putting a strain on the UK economy and several prominent companies have announced that certain items are out of stock.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s said milkshakes were running out nationwide. The American fast-food conglomerate has lost some bottled drinks from its 1,250 UK outlets this week.

Last week, popular chicken chain Nando’s had to close around 50 restaurants across the UK due to a poultry shortage, and KFC has also failed to offer some menu items in recent weeks.

Supply chain challenges are widely recognized as the lack of truck drivers due to the merger of new post-Brexit EU immigration regulations, COVID-19 measures and self-isolation directives.

Willem Sels, chief investment officer for HSBC’s private banking and wealth management, said Monday that the surge in self-isolation recommendations in July appears to have eased, but there are some signs that consumer spending growth as the economy reopens is also waning. said. . However, he suggested that the underlying data is still hopeful.

“Companies facing shortages of goods or people often have to respond by paying more and increasing cost pressures,” he said.

“UK PMI [purchasing managers’ index] Both manufacturing and services have already started declining last month and have declined further this month, but are still well above the critical 50, continuing the recovery.”

Sels noted that the services PMI was slightly lower than that of manufacturing, indicating that some of the supply bottlenecks in semiconductors and other commodities may now be easing. However, consumer demand in the UK and retail staffing continue to face challenges.

“I think it’s natural for the economy to slow down somewhat after seeing its first sharp V-shaped recovery in recent months,” Sels added. “For the stock market, slow but still positive growth should support UK stocks.”

Call for action on supply shocks

The Confederation of British Industry said on Tuesday that retail inventories fell to record lows for August.

The British Poultry Council this week accused the government of overlooking labor shortages, particularly in agriculture and processing operations.

EU nationals make up around 60% of the UK’s poultry and meat workers, but many are returning home due to the combination of Brexit and the pandemic, the agency said.

Meanwhile, lobby groups British Retail Consortium and Logistics UK have jointly called for further action to address the shortage of around 90,000 drivers. The group has urged the government to review plans not to grant temporary work visas to drivers in EU countries.

Gaps between supermarket and grocery store shelves have been observed across the UK and some supermarket chains are starting to offer bonuses to increase recruitment.

