Boris Johnson: Britain will continue Kabul airlift final phase | Afghanistan





Boris Johnson said British troops would continue the final phase of an evacuation program in Kabul despite a fatal suicide bombing and shooting outside the city’s airport.

However, the prime minister said Britain had extracted an overwhelming majority of British nationals or Afghans who were eligible for deportation, but a series of lawmakers warned that they knew many people facing stranding.

Several lawmakers said many of the hundreds of family members trying to leave were British passport holders, but very few left.

Johnson presided over a meeting of the government’s emergency cobra committee after two powerful suicide bombers and a shooter attacked one of the main gates of the Afghan capital’s international airport.

The prime minister said it would keep going up until the last minute. The bottom line is that we can continue the program the way we did, according to the timetable we got.

He added: Now, in any case, we are coming to the end, and we have already extracted the overwhelming majority of people who are eligible under both schemes, British nationals, Afghan interpreters and others. And it was an utterly phenomenal effort by Britain. There is nothing like this for decades, decades.

Johnson said some people who can get to the UK will not get there before the airlift is over, but the UK will pressure the Taliban to do what the new ruler of Afghanistan said won’t do.

Since the mission began on 13 August, British troops have evacuated more than 13,140 people, according to government statistics released Thursday night. This included embassy staff, British nationals, persons eligible under the Afghan Migration and Assistance Policy (Arap) program, and some nationals of partner countries.

But a majority of lawmakers told The Guardian they know there are still many people in Afghanistan who are eligible to leave for the UK.

Labor MP Lynne Brown, who represents West Ham in east London, said she was upset by the response from the government.

During the crisis, her office handled cases on behalf of the 82 people living in her constituency. However, since most of them were seeking help on behalf of several family members, her office is working to help 356 individuals reach the UK.

One of the most horrifying incidents involved a British school-age girl who needed a passport to leave the country. The Browns office first raised the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier last week, but it took several days to get a response and the girl was only told to go to the Baron Hotel, where they processed people ahead of the British evacuation as an airlift mission approached. The end is near.

On Thursday afternoon, Brown and her staff were told that the girl had taken a bus to the airport, but she and others without passports were ordered and stranded by a soldier.

Harriet Harman, a Labor MP from Camberwell and Peckham in South London, said he had not left the family of 228 members of 34, including British nationals, British-Afghan nationals and relatives of British nationals, since the Taliban came to power. .

While ministers were briefing lawmakers, Harman said it seemed impossible to get news on how people could leave.

They went on to say that they have an email address to receive updates. However, we received no feedback other than a changing kaleidoscope of general advice. There was no feedback on individual cases. None of us.

Really, it would be better for ministers to say, “I’m sorry, we can’t give you any updates because we don’t have the capacity.” Of course, there is a sense of despair.

Glasgow Central’s Scottish Nationalist MP Alison Thewliss said up to 50 voters were similarly looking for the news. We had a family who moved from house to house and had to wait to the airport. One in every single woman with five children is eight months pregnant.

We provided the information we had, but it wasn’t specific enough to help people. It’s really hard. Our whole team is having a hard time. We have no answers to give people. And I was really, really conscious of the lack of time.

