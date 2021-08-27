UK Travel Restrictions Update: European Countries Included in Green and Red List Changes





The British government has changed the classification of some countries using a traffic light system.

Seven countries have been added to the green list, and as of 4 a.m., travelers from these countries on 30 August will no longer have to go into quarantine on arrival. The government has also made some updates to the Red List.

Which countries are being added to the UK’s green list?

Travelers from countries on the UK’s Green List are for countries that do not need to be quarantined upon arrival, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not. People arriving on the Green List must be tested for COVID-19 and fill out a passer-by-location form prior to arrival on Day 2 of their stay.

Countries that have just been added to the UK Green List are:

Azores CanadaDenmarkFinlandDrichtensteinLithuaniaSwitzerland

These countries will move to the Green List as of 4:00 AM on August 30th.

For a list of travel restrictions that apply to all European countries, go here.

Which countries have been added to the UK Red List?

Thailand and Montenegro moved from the amber list to the red list.

In Thailand, there has been a recent surge in beta variants of COVID-19, the strain that medical scientists fear that the vaccine is not the most effective.

UK residents who wish to return to the UK from either country after 30 August will be required to quarantine for 10 days in a government-designated hotel.

For full information on the UK government, check the website.

Keep an eye on Euronews Travel for regular travel news and updates.

