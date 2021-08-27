Chevening scholar from Afghanistan relieved after evacuation to UK | Afghanistan





A Chevening scholar who arrived in the UK after being airlifted from Afghanistan said she was relieved to have escaped the hell of Taliban rule but was worried about how the trauma of her ordeal would affect her studies.

Afsana Hamidy, 26, arrived at Birmingham Airport on Wednesday and will be studying her master’s degree in Integrated Education at Roehampton University in London. I worked for almost 2 years to get this scholarship. This was the only thing that gave me hope for the future, she said. However, I am not sure how my studies will proceed according to my current mental situation. It is not easy to forget what happened overnight.

I have excitement in my heart, but I am worried about my country, my friends, and everyone I have left behind. I left for a richer and safer country, but I feel like I am being punished for not being able to help others.

There are 35 Afghan scholars scheduled to be evacuated as part of a Chevening program that supports a one-year master’s degree at a UK university.

It is believed that many people are still imprisoned in Kabul, including one who said he was disappointed at the lack of British help. He said the British could do more by arranging transportation to the airport. As Chevening scholars, they promised to evacuate us, but we were left alone in these difficult times.

He said he was in hiding and now he felt his life was in jeopardy. He videotaped the Taliban’s multiple visits to the house from security cameras in his home. They are looking for me because I promote British culture and their agenda and believe I am their trained person.

He said the British embassy had given him a transfer permit, but he was unable to access the airport gate outside the Baron hotel on Wednesday, and he didn’t want to expose his children to the outside environment, so he decided to stay home the next day. Another chaotic scene.

After two suicide bombings outside Kabul airport on Thursday, one near the Baron hotel, he said he was relieved to escape the area.

The Foreign Ministry said earlier this month that it would not be able to process their visas on time, preventing Chevening students from receiving UK government-sponsored scholarships. Hamidy said the decision left her traumatized and stressed. She said she feared being locked up in Afghanistan and being targeted by the Taliban because of her opposition to women’s education.

It was like hell when the Taliban took control of the country. I couldn’t concentrate and I couldn’t make decisions. All I can think of is how I’m going to get through the door, she said.

When she eventually arrived at the airport, she was evacuated by military aircraft along with between 600 and 700 other people. We were all sitting on the floor of the plane so it was too crowded and too uncomfortable. “When I sat on the plane, I felt like I was missing out on a time when I could travel as a human being, not as it is.”

After arriving in the UK, she said she was moved to a nearby hotel to quarantine for 10 days under Covid rules and was overwhelmed by the supportive messages she received from the public.

I had no idea that the British would welcome me so warmly. I was afraid and I didn’t know how I would feel. Will England be my home, my second country, or will it not? She said. But since yesterday, the messages I’ve received from all of you, especially the people on Twitter, the warm welcome and the good attitude make this place feel like home.

But I’m worried about my friends, my colleagues, and the world I’ve been living in for a long time. She said she was worried about them and their future because their lives were at risk. She added that she is particularly concerned about young girls and families receiving women’s financial support. I really don’t know what will happen if they are not allowed to continue working.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said: We supported the Afghan Chevening scholars to leave the country this year and they are starting to arrive in the UK.

