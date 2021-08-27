International Travel Update: New Destinations Added to Government Travel List





UK Adds 7 New Destinations To Green List International Travel List Updated To Protect Public Health Passengers Thailand And Montenegro Add To Red List To Protect Your Public Health Passengers Need To Keep Up With The Latest Travel Requirements And FCDO Advice When Considering Traveling Overseas

The new destination will be moved to the UK government’s green and red list as part of the resumption of safe and prudent international travel.

From 4am on Monday 30 August 2021, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Switzerland and the Azores will be added to the green list due to their low risk to public health in the UK.

Travelers from these destinations do not need to be quarantined whether or not they have been vaccinated, but will still be required to undergo pre-departure and day 2 testing and fill out a passenger locating form.

Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list from 4:00 AM on Monday 30 August 2021, reflecting the increasing incidence in these countries and the higher risk to UK public health of traveling from these countries. The high rates combined with lower levels of published genome surveillance in Thailand and Montenegro than in other countries means that new or occurrences of existing variants of interest (VOCs) or variants under investigation (VUI) cannot be readily identified prior to importation. do. Seeds all over the UK.

Passengers arriving in the UK from these redlisted destinations are required to quarantine for 10 days in a managed quarantine facility and follow necessary testing requirements.

Data for all countries will continue to be reviewed and if the data indicate that a country’s risk rating has changed, the government will not hesitate to take action.

All classification changes are made by the Minister based on the latest data and analysis from the Joint Biosecurity Center (JBC) and extensive public health considerations to help the public understand the UK public health risks posed by travel from a variety of destinations.

Continuing our step-by-step approach to restarting international travel while protecting public health, we are working with governments around the world to provide technical expertise and support to help make the improvements needed to change traffic light ratings.

When traveling abroad, passengers should take steps to stay safe and be prepared in case circumstances change before or during the trip. This includes checking and up-to-date with all entry requirements and FCDO travel advice before booking, prior to, and while abroad, as things are flexible. You should also check the booking terms for flexibility and refunds.

