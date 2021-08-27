At least 13 dead in double bomb attack at Kabul airport





Meanwhile, Ben Wallace accused former Marines supporters of trying to rescue rescue animals from Kabul as “bullying, deceitful and threatening behavior.”

Penn Farthing, who has established a Nouzad shelter in Kabul and is working to secure overseas entry for 200 dogs and cats, said this morning he had been locked up at Kabul airport for 10 hours.

He crowdfunded cash to book international flights and issued visas to all employees and their families (68 in total), but the evacuation of shelter animals remains a stumbling block.

Taliban mock America

Meanwhile, Republicans are ramping up calls for impeachment over Joe Biden’s disastrous handling of his withdrawal from Afghanistan.

If Republicans regain control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections, there could be a move to impeach the president of the United States for “felony and misdemeanor crimes,” which is increasingly likely in the aftermath of the disastrous defeat.

The Taliban ridiculed the United States by reproducing famous paintings of American soldiers raising American flags after they invaded Japan’s Iwo Jima Island in 1945 during World War II.

Taliban figures in uniform are seen holding black and white flags.

Former British Marine Corps commando and documentary producer James Glancey is urging the British government to reform the British military to become less dependent on the United States, and on the Planet Normal podcast why we should limit our special relationship to “the trash can of history”. are talking

forbidden music

Leaving Kabul Airport, the imminent reality of the Taliban regime is becoming increasingly clear.

The Taliban will publicly ban music because it considers it non-Muslim, a spokeswoman said.

But Afghanistan’s new rulers said they hope to persuade people to follow the new rules rather than force them.

The strict regulations are a return to one of the strict rules of the Taliban emirates of the 1990s, when most forms of music were banned except for religious chants.

Palace Memorial Damaged | Animal rebels destroyed the Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace today. The Animal and Climate Justice group said in a statement posted on its Twitter account that “the fountain in front of the palace has been dyed bloody to symbolize the royal family’s crimes against animals and the planet.” See image.

Detained Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said the prison where he was held “has an atmosphere like a Chinese labor camp” and that authorities film and document all his movements. In his first interview in prison, he spoke of middle-class distrust of President Vladimir Putin and criticized the West for favoring oligarchs who “steal the future of the Russian people.” Read what happens to him in prison, including watching over eight hours of TV propaganda a day.

