



The British Defense Minister accused former British Marines supporters of evacuating protected animals and staff from Kabul for attempting to thwart a desperate Afghan rescue attempt.

Ben Wallace founded the charity Nowzad and condemned the bullying, falsehood and intimidation behavior of supporters of Paul Pen Farthing, who ran to the airport with 25 Afghan employees, their families and 173 rescued animals.

Wallace agreed that they would land a private charter flight to England, but Farthing said he was locked out of the airport for 10 hours while his convoy mobilized Taliban guards. He warned that the 94 dogs and 79 cats he plans to transport will be roasted to death in crates unless a safe passage is allowed.

Farthing wrote in a direct appeal to spokesperson Talibans Doha on social media: My team and my animals are stuck in an airport circle. The plane is waiting. Can you help us get our convoy safely to the airport? Suhail Shaheen, we are an NGO returning to Afghanistan, but now everyone wants to escape safely.

Farthing and the animals were not injured in two explosions outside Kabul airport on Thursday. After the explosion, Farthing told Sun:

Suddenly we heard gunshots and our vehicle was targeted. If our driver hadn’t turned around, the man with the AK-47 would have been shot in the head. We were at the airport and then back out of the airport. Everything is messed up. I can’t say any more at this time. You need to make sure the animals and everyone are safe.

Wallace intervened in the debate on Wednesday night when a senator asked about the situation. He said the claim that British forces blocked Farthing or his contingent from accessing charter planes was not true, but said the problem was with the flow through the gates. He added. What I’m not ready to do is put pets ahead of people. You may hate me for that. But that is my opinion.

Then, on Thursday afternoon, he created a Twitter thread with seven posts, saying: It may take more than 24 hours. It doesn’t make sense to fly until the passenger/pet is on board.

Wallace added that Farthings supporters could not tolerate threats from Pentagon staff and torture and it was a shameful way to treat those trying to help evacuate. He urged people to let my officials and military handle one of the most dangerous and challenging evacuations in a generation.

Friend and fellow animal welfare activist Dominic Dyer told Mail+ that the issue was driven by Boris Johnson, and his wife Carrie Johnson is most likely involved in the change, so interest in Farthings’ animal evacuation campaign has been sparked.

However, government sources denied that such lobbying occurred. The prime minister himself said in a speech on Thursday that “I did not affect any particular event at all, and that would not be right.” That’s not the way we do things in this country.

The case received media attention, and Wallace said Farthing and his staff were entitled to board the RAF plane departing from Kabul, but animals were not allowed. Despite holding a British passport, Farthing has vowed to stay in Afghanistan until he knows that his animals and staff are safe.

The Foreign Ministry’s advice, updated on Wednesday night, directed people near the airport to evacuate to safe places due to the continued and high threat of a terrorist attack, and Wallace said on Wednesday that some people should instead go to neighboring countries via land borders.

