UK prepares for Covid surge as people head to bank holiday hotspot | covid





Health officials are preparing as coronavirus cases surge over the bank holidays as some 500,000 people go to music festivals and millions more venture to tourist attractions.

Cases in Cornwall and Devon have reached record levels as teen infections have increased fivefold since this month’s Boardmaster Festival.

While immunization programs help contain many deaths and serious illness, officials warned Thursday that parts of the NHS are fighting unprecedentedly high levels of demand and more cases could prevent return to school next week.

The UK is expected to enjoy warm, sunny weather this summer as it marks the first Bank Holiday weekend since most coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Rail Delivery Group figures also came as they showed that train ticket sales to beach destinations have exceeded pre-epidemic levels.

At least eight festivals across England are expected to attract around 500,000 people, including Leeds and Reading, Creamfields in Cheshire and Victorious in Portsmouth, and some events this weekend have been postponed earlier this year due to Covid. Pride celebrations are also taking place across the country, with tens of thousands of people expected to gather on the streets of Manchester alone.

The Southwest has the highest infection rate in the UK, with 50 Covid hotspots in 46 out of 50 countries, looking at an area of ​​around 8,000 people. The top three are all in Newquay, Cornwall’s party capital.

Officials believe there could be more than 5,000 infections related to the Boardmaster Festival earlier this month, about a fifth of 26,000 cases in the region from the state to Monday.

Cornwall and Isle of Scilly’s public health chief Rachel Wigglesworth, following a similar request from Lake District officials this week, urged tourists to undergo lateral flow testing prior to arrival and only visit by appointment.

Recent weekly average Covid cases have surpassed July highs in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset.

She said the lifting of restrictions and successful vaccination programs have added to the situation where people have lowered their vigilance against Covid and put a very strain on the Cornwall health system.

She said living with Covid is not like pretending it doesn’t exist, and I think it’s what happened. It is a common picture of young people as well as people who take off all their gloves and accept it at face value.

Do I need a corona vaccine booster? video descriptor

She added: Since Cornwall expected high visitor numbers, we have always taken a cautious approach. Our people have been cautious so far. Now that the restrictions are lifted, I think everyone has a sense of holiday.

Southwestern ambulance service is responding to about 3,000 emergencies per day, up 15% from last summer, due to the high coronavirus infection rate and unprecedented high demand from increased social activity, the Southwestern ambulance service said Thursday. The military was conscripted to work alongside local paramedics to meet the demand.

A surge in cases among unvaccinated teens is driving the region’s rapid increase. In Cornwall, the rate of infection among 15 to 19-year-olds increased nearly fivefold in just one week. Devon, Torbay and Plymouth also saw similar increases among teenagers, raising their infection rates to some of the highest in the UK.

COVID-19 infections among 15-19 year olds in the UK tourism hotspot surged last week.

The immunization program means hospitals are treating far fewer coronavirus patients than their previous peak, but that goes along with other emergencies and elective surgeries. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Southwest has nearly doubled in the past month to 427 this week, but well below the January 20 high of 2,347.

Blackpool City Council’s public health director, Dr. Arif Rajpura, said he expected the number of infections to rise due to increased mixing over the holidays, but said the increase would be even greater when schools reopen next week.

I think there might be a synergistic effect with all the activities and festivals. The problem for us is the potential to lead to a mix and an increase among young people who want to go back to school. Scotland is seeing something similar, he said.

That’s why it’s really emphasized to people. If you are going out on a public holiday, go safely. Wear a face covering in crowded places, take a side flow test before you go, and demonstrate some social distancing.

Torbay City Council said it is urging people with a wide range of symptoms related to COVID-19 or who have been in contact with positive cases to refrain from going out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/26/uk-braces-for-covid-surge-as-people-head-to-bank-holiday-hotspots The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos