UK asylum balances have risen dramatically despite declining applicants





October 4th: Luna House, the headquarters of the UK Immigration and Nationality Service… [+] 2006. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The number of people waiting for asylum applications to be processed in the UK has skyrocketed despite a decline in the number of people applying. Various immigration experts blame the Department of Immigration for mismanagement.

More than 70,000 people, including 3,064 Afghans, are still awaiting an initial immigration decision, figures released today by the UK Department of Immigration and Home Affairs and analyzed by the Oxford University Immigration Observatory. Asylum applications by the end of June 2021, an increase of 73% over the past two years. In fact, it is nine times higher than at the end of June 2011.

And that’s despite sensational media coverage of the “record high” number of asylum seekers arriving in the UK, despite the fact that there were actually fewer asylum applications than the previous year. According to an analysis by the Immigration Observatory, by June 2021, 37,325 people had applied for asylum, a decrease of 9% from the previous year.

Nevertheless, the British press and self-proclaimed “citizen journalists” continue to talk about the record high number of arrivals in the UK via English channels. One BBC correspondent seems to be standing on the cliffs of Dover and counting ships as they arrive (which he obviously knows given that his Twitter profile includes “Stand on theclifftops”). Boat arrivals are indeed increasing, but represent a small number of people arriving in the UK to apply for asylum.

Peter William Walsh, a researcher at Oxford University’s Immigration Observatory, said, “The size of the asylum balance does not reflect the number of applicants because asylum applications have decreased slightly. But in reality, this is a much longer-term trend. A key driver is that the proportion of people getting a decision within six months has fallen sharply over the past decade.

The Department of the Interior has been criticized before the pandemic for improperly handling asylum applications. Recently, Interior Minister Priti Patel has paid considerable attention to those crossing the English Channel in dinghys, with particular emphasis on the military perspective on the arrival of asylum seekers. By 2020, those arriving by boat will account for only 22% of all asylum applications, deflecting criticism of the way the Department of Home Affairs handles those arriving.

In 2020, Patel even appointed a Coast Guard-style “Clandestine Channel Threat Commander” to block boats destined for the UK, and later this year the British Parliament will vote on a new nationality and border bill. It makes it illegal to apply for asylum in the UK if you arrive by boat (which is very likely to violate international law).

But despite all this fuss about the channel crossing, immigration experts say the Department of Home Affairs itself is responsible for this spike in asylum applications. Colin Yeo, a prominent UK immigration lawyer and author of “Welcome to Britain: Fixing Our Broken Immigration System”, said on Twitter that mismanagement by the Ministry of Home Affairs was responsible for the backlog.

And indeed, as Daniel Trilling wrote in an astonishing lengthy article for The Guardian earlier this year, the Department of the Interior has long been dysfunctional.

In an article for Yeo’s Free Movement, CJ McKinney noted that there are over 3,000 Afghan citizens among those still waiting for applications. McKinney said: “The Ministry of Home Affairs does not appear to be particularly in a hurry to settle the case despite the Taliban takeover. This is a concern given the growing number of Afghans who may seek asylum in the UK in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/freylindsay/2021/08/26/the-uk-asylum-backlog-has-increased-dramatically-despite-a-decline-in-applicants/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos