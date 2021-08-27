



The UK drug regulator has approved Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Chandan Khanna/Getty ImagesRonapreve (AFP), known in the United States as REGEN-COV, is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies that bind to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This binding prevents the virus from infecting cells in the lining of the respiratory tract. The UK drug regulatory body has approved Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, for prophylactic and therapeutic use. Studies have shown that the antibody combo is administered immediately after symptoms develop. It can reduce the chances of hospitalization and death.

The UK’s COVID-19 death toll now averages over 100 per day. This is the highest death rate from the disease seen in the country since March 2021, according to the Guardian newspaper.

A recent resurgence of deaths has prompted UK drug regulators to specifically timely approve Ronapreve, the first treatment developed specifically for COVID-19.

Despite the UK having the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world, the highly contagious Delta strain of the virus has kept its infection rates high.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved lonaprev on August 20, 2021 to prevent infection, treat symptoms of severe illness, and reduce the likelihood of hospitalization.

Lonaprev’s approval is based on evaluation of clinical trial data by MHRA scientists and clinicians.

Treatments administered by healthcare professionals by injection or intravenous infusion consist of two monoclonal antibodies that bind to two different sites on the spike protein that the virus uses to invade host cells.

This binding prevents the virus from infecting and replicating inside the cells lining the respiratory tract.

[Ronapreve] Martin Landray, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, University of Oxford, UK Said to speed up removal.

The rationale for binding two different antibodies is that even if a viral variant prevents one drug from binding to the spike protein, the other is still an effective belt and brace approach. He explains in the Expert Responsive feature of Science Media Center. London.

Trial data show that this combination, when taken within 3 days of a positive PCR test, reduces hospitalizations and deaths, as well as prevents disease in people who have had close contact with an infected person.

Prof. Landray is a co-leader of the RECOVERY clinical trial that investigated treatments for hospitalized people with COVID-19 and evaluated the use of Ronapreve in this context.

The trial showed that treatment reduced the risk of death and shortened hospital stays in people who do not produce their own antibodies to the virus.

Doctors have successfully used Ronapreve to treat former US President Donald Trump while hospitalized for COVID-19 in the fall of 2020.

Penny Ward, an independent pharmaceutical physician and visiting professor of pharmacy at Kings College London, said Ronapreve could help prevent transmission by reducing the viral load in infected people.

She told SMC that after it was approved in the UK, medical professionals could provide treatment to individuals who are vulnerable to serious infections.

She said it is most likely to be used to prevent hospitalization of people with COVID-19 who need hospital treatment or are at high risk of dying from the disease.

She added that this treatment could also be useful for preventing infections in people who have a poor immune response to vaccination, for example as a result of cancer treatment or taking immunosuppressive drugs after transplantation.

However, MHRA emphasized that it does not see this treatment as a substitute for vaccination.

It is worth noting that Regeneron and Roche conducted clinical trials of Ronapreve before the emergence of strains of concern, such as the Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2.

Regulatory authorities in more than 20 countries, including the United States, have urgently approved lonaprev as a treatment for COVID-19.

In November 2020, the United States approved Bamranivirab, another monoclonal antibody treatment developed by Eli Lilly for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

In addition to lonaprev, MHRA has approved two other proven treatments: the steroid dexamethasone, originally developed for another purpose, and tocilizumab, an arthritis treatment.

The latter are monoclonal antibodies that bind to IL-6, an immune signaling protein or cytokine that promotes inflammation.

