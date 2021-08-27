UK data protection reform plan





The UK’s data protection framework was substantially updated in 2018, when the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force with new data protection laws. The GDPR replaced the legislation that has been in force in the EU since 1995, along with its sister directive on data processing in the context of law enforcement. The former UK data protection law implemented EU directives in 1995 and has been in force since 1998. At the time of Brexit, the GDPR, which had a direct impact in the UK as a former EU member state, was transferred to the UK with some changes. This means that the EU GDPR is now implemented in the remaining 27 EU member states and closely linked. The UK GDPR applies to the UK.

However, in a national data strategy published in 2020, the UK government has hinted that it will use its freedom to violate EU law in the field of data protection. While acknowledging the importance of “regulatory certainty and high standards of data protection” at the time, UK data protection laws are either “remaining fit for purpose amid rapid technological change”, “not too burdensome for the average business” or “unnecessarily complex or ambiguous. ” He said he wants the data protection framework to be one that “helps innovators and entrepreneurs use their data legally to build and scale their businesses without undue regulatory uncertainty or risk in the UK and globally.”

Claire Edwards, a data protection legal expert at Pinsent Masons, the law firm behind Out-Law, said: Whoever collects the data protects the data. However, many companies feel that the compliance burden is unnecessarily high. While we can ensure that personal data is protected, any revised framework that recognizes the global economy in which our business operates and allows innovation through streamlined and efficient legal parameters should be positive.”

“The prospects for reform in the UK data protection framework raises questions about what the EU means for how the UK views data protection standards. This view has significant implications for UK trade across the European Economic Area, and the EU has only recently adopted a relevance decision with respect to the UK to facilitate cross-border data flows. As much of the UK’s data flow is still in the EEA, governments must be careful not to jeopardize the free flow of data due to planned reforms,” she said.

DCMS formulated its data protection reform plan in an announcement confirming that the UK government is prioritizing the agreements of several new “data relevance partnerships”, including the US, as a means to bolster international trade. DCMS has also confirmed that New Zealand Privacy Commissioner John Edwards is the government’s preferred candidate for the UK’s next Intelligence Commissioner. Incumbent Elizabeth Denham will step down in October.

