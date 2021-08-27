



I confess that my sleepy heart sang when I heard that the National Trust was introducing naps to its employees. My people, I thought. A French friend of mine says that the UK is one of the only countries where social break is allowed simply because you’re tired of work, but working days are a different matter in the penalized Protestant Church. Aside from being the enemy of creativity for anyone who needs peace to work, some of the things I hate about offices are that there are never enough places to take a nap.

It is natural to feel lazy just by saying things like this. We are in the midst of a boring and tense discussion about work and flexibility, and it seems unsettlingly many people suffer from Stockholm Syndrome. Yesterday I read an article in Fortune magazine with the following title: Do you want to work 9:05? good luck. The writer said that the concept of work-life balance has become a symbol of an awake work environment that recognizes that the employee base is made up of real human beings, often with spouses, children and external interests. God Ban!

Of course, shifting to Mediterranean working hours actually extends working days in a sense, causing workers to start earlier and finish later. Whether you consider this to be lazy or not is a bit off point. The National Trust cites the fact that temperatures can get so extreme that working in the midday heat is often too hard. Some employees, especially those who work outdoors, are already starting early and taking longer breaks to avoid the hottest hours of the afternoon. Could this be the future for all of us?

A 2019 study suggests that in 30 years London will have a climate similar to Barcelona. What makes parts of the south barren is not only the increasing heat, but also the extreme flooding we have already witnessed this summer. A 2020 study found that within 50 years, 1 billion people will live in unbearable heat. We will probably see waves of migration away from coastal areas and deserts expanding on an unprecedented global scale.

Putting aside for a moment the horrors of the crisis we face, assuming that some of the capitalist labor system remains, I wonder how a warmer climate will affect our daily lives. Longer midday breaks aren’t just for sleeping. Workers can return home to prepare food and spend more time with their families. People’s diets can be improved with a less heavy and more Mediterranean diet. A supermarket sandwich that hastily grabbed an already diseased Aldesco could die. It can even make a difference in people’s sex lives. And their level of stress: Anyone who has visited a hot country knows that they have to adjust to the pace of life. Everything is more relaxed, including walking speed. Shops and shops close for lunch, so you should take a break.

With ventilation becoming the norm for socializing, Covid has already seen Britain and America becoming more outdoor societies. Warmer climates will reinforce the trend. In terms of urban planning, the way outdoor spaces are designed must change. Water needs more trees and more shaded space to keep people cool (the National Trust is already doing this). Hopefully the architecture will also adapt to the hybrid indoor-outdoor spaces (courtyards, verandas, colonies) that we find common in hot countries. Homes must be retrofitted to prevent overheating and the associated risk of death.

Studies show that less than half of European cities have climate adaptation plans, and worldwide, only 18% of cities with more than one million people are implementing them. Exciting projects and policies are underway, but more work is needed on how our lives and our environment should change in the face of global warming.

Of course, none of that matters if we’re all in the water. In this case, whether we take a nap or not will be our smallest concern.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/26/siestas-adapt-rise-in-temperatures-homes-workplaces The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

