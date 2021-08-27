Irish Group Expands UK Postal Space





The Dublin-based software business has made a double acquisition including Forth Communication, a Scottish marketing communications specialist.

Mail Metrics completed the full acquisition of Edinburgh-based Forth Communication on Wednesday (18 August), one month after completing the majority stake acquisition of Dublin-based security printer Persona.

The company said the two strategic acquisitions would add $10.5 million in annual recurring revenue, accelerating growth rapidly.

Forth provides communications for UK financial services, utilities, healthcare and government providers, and Mail Metrics said the acquisition provides a solid platform for UK market expansion.

Current Forth Managing Director Richard Bolton will leave the business after the acquisition period to pursue other opportunities.

He said: The team at Forth, which has grown the business steadily over the years, is delighted to offer a digital migration proposal to its loyal customers. A single source for digital communications added to print and mail streams, the Mail Metrics platform is exactly what our customers and prospects are looking for.

We look forward to launching our services in selected sectors in GB and Ireland.

All 25 Forth employees, including Director Andrew O’Driscoll, will remain in the business and O’Driscoll will join the Mail Metrics senior leadership team.

Forth also has business in Bangor, Northern Ireland, where both the main Edinburgh site and the site will be maintained.

Mail Metrics, which last month transferred its 30-employee long-term commercial partner Persona, increased its total staff to 100 through its services.

Persona specializes in mail outsourcing for financial services companies. With central bank approval, these companies outsource the printing and posting of regulations and customer correspondence to personas.

Mail Metrics told Printweek that the two companies it acquired are expected to rebrand to Mail Metrics and drop their current names.

After the acquisition, the Mail Metrics group will be headed by founder Nick Keegan as the group’s CEO.

He said: We believe there is significant potential for our technology platform in the UK market. Sales have grown steadily over the past few years and the business has averaged about 40% year-over-year growth.

At this stage, we have created a blended product that provides both digital communications and print/mail communications in one complete solution.

Mail Metrics typically works with companies in regulated industries including financial services and healthcare. It specializes in helping businesses go paper-free by digitally converting customer correspondence.

Mail Metrics itself does not operate any printing equipment, but Forth operates Canon toner machines and Persona operates a Canon VarioPrint i300 inkjet press.

The broader Mail Metrics group has now purchased two additional Canon VarioPrint i300s. Put one in Forth and one in Persona to be part of the group and help manage the growing amount.

The acquisition of Forth and Persona further strengthens our position as partners for secure customer communication solutions in Ireland and the UK, said Keegan.

Forth and Personas secure facilities and physical document management services are the perfect complement to the Mail Metrics cloud platform. Together, we provide unrivaled solutions for all of your customer communication needs, either digitally or via postal channels, across the UK and Ireland.

As Mail Metrics continued to expand, we felt it was time to take control of our end-to-end service delivery with these acquisitions of complete strategic significance.

