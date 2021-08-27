UK recovery may be more than a supply chain problem | Larry Elliot





Newspapers call August the foolish season. Because there is not much work. This isn’t always the case, as events in Afghanistan show, but it certainly is in the UK economy this year. And that’s bad news.

Every week, the Census Bureau compiles a summary of all the latest data, from restaurant reservations to the number of vehicles on the road. To be clear, these aren’t official figures, but they do provide a reasonably good guide to what’s going on.

The message of the latest data was clear. Recovery is slowing. Card payment: flat. Number of seats: Flat. Sleeve Footprint: Slightly Down. Ship visits to the UK: a slight decrease. Daily flights: a little.

Supply chain issues are part of the story and 7% of UK businesses reported last week that they are having trouble getting raw materials, products or services. This figure rises to 15% for construction, the sector most affected.

But the recession appears to be more than just a supply chain problem. It’s hard to explain why a shortage of parts or raw materials affects the number of people searching for or booking out to eat in the area’s downtown area.

There are several possible explanations for the leveling of demand. One is that people go out less because they are pinged. The second is that as the number of new coronavirus infections (COVID-19) increases, consumers who do not stop ping are becoming more cautious.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

The second explanation would be more serious. This is because the economy is at best moving sideways into the fall and it will take longer than expected to return to pre-crisis levels of activity.

The outlook for Q3 growth is likely to be downgraded, but it is unlikely that it will be.

Rather, the decline in demand for the 7% of workers between 1.6 million and 2 million still remaining on the government’s vacation plans is suggestive. The number of people receiving wage subsidies is also not decreasing, which is a real concern considering that it will end in about a month.

The growth segment has pushed US stocks to new highs.

US stocks hit a new high this week ahead of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, with the S&P 500 breaking above the 4,500 level for the first time in trading.

In a sense, this wasn’t an event, as S&P broke the closing record 51 times this year. Against that backdrop, no matter how dry the Fed chair’s remarks turn out, the market is likely to be disappointed.

But there is a bigger story here. In other words, US stocks have consistently outperformed other regions over a long period of time. To give one example, the S&P has tripled and the Londons FTSE 100 has risen less than 5% since the start of the millennium.

The disparity looks odd because the US economy has grown a little faster than other developed countries, but the difference isn’t as noticeable, and not as noticeable as the stock market’s performance suggests. U.S. stocks have risen 235% in the past decade, compared to 25% in the rest of the world.

BCA Research analyst Dhaval Joshi says this is because US corporate profits are much higher than elsewhere. While U.S. profits have increased 93% over the past decade, non-U.S. profits have actually declined 9%.

why? This is because US stock markets are heavily weighted in growth sectors such as technology and healthcare, while non-US markets are heavily weighted in older economic sectors such as banking, energy and resources.

Current trends suggest that the US market may continue to outperform, Joshi said. The pandemic has accelerated the digital revolution for the benefit of tech companies through telecommuting and shopping. The decarbonization of the economy will also put a heavy strain on markets that are heavily dependent on fossil fuel companies. The FTSE 100 is a prime example.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/aug/26/slowdown-in-uk-recovery-may-be-more-than-a-supply-chain-issue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos