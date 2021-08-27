Covid cases continue to rise as UK travel begins | business





COVID-19 infections continue to rise even after lockdown

The number of new Covid infections has risen daily for the past month after most pandemic restrictions were removed due to the delta variant. According to the latest daily figures through August 25th, 35,847 people across the UK have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase from earlier this month. Nearly 48 million people, about 88% of the adult population, have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. More than 42 million people, about 77%, had a second time.

Travel remains above pre-epidemic levels

UK road and public transport use has remained above pre-epidemic levels over the past month after most remaining Covid-19 restrictions were removed in July. Bus and train travel was almost 50% higher than levels recorded in January 2020, and walking and driving also increased, according to Apple Mobility Data, which records directions requests to Apple Maps. However, overall retail sales in mid-August were still at 82% of the level recorded for the same week in 2019, reflecting continued caution as the Covid-19 infection rate remains high.

Tapering fears burden global stock markets

Global financial markets were under pressure last month as central banks considered reducing emergency COVID-19 support packages despite slowing global economic growth due to the spread of the delta variant. London’s FTSE 100 index fell about 100 points from its mid-August high of 7,220. However, the UK Business Stocks Leading Index remains above the start of the month, leaving some confidence in the global economic recovery.

Cooling inflation provides a temporary respite.

Retailers cut prices for clothing, footwear and cheap electronics last month, lowering UK annual inflation more than expected. The National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) said the consumer price index fell to 2% in July from 2.5% in June. This is because retailers have returned to a more common seasonal discount pattern than in 2020, when the first COVID-19 lockdown took a toll on the economy. However, the Bank of England said inflation could rise temporarily, approaching 4% this year, before the inflation-related turmoil gradually dissipates.

Economic recovery due to manpower shortage

Britain’s economic recovery from the August lockdown waned as businesses face their worst worker and material shortages in decades. The IHS Markit/Cips Purchasing Managers Index, which closely monitors private sector activity, fell to 55.3 in August from 59.2 in July. Readings above 50 indicate expansion. Businesses are struggling to recruit staff, endure pandemic absences, and grapple with global supply chain issues, despite the easing of most pandemic restrictions remaining in the UK on July 19. Although the eurozone has been growing faster than the UK, continental European companies have also been hit by supply chain disruptions. US private sector production also declined.

Retail sales drop unexpectedly

UK retail sales experienced an unexpected sharp drop in July after a mini boom at the Football European Championship a month ago. ONS said sales fell 2.5% between June and July. This is because spending fell and food sales plummeted in most downtown areas after the tournament. City economists had expected a modest increase of 0.4% this month. The decline in retail sales is also due to consumers spending more in pubs, cafes and restaurants at the expense of supermarkets after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Reduce government borrowing

As millions of workers took unpaid leave and the economic outlook improved, it helped boost public finances in July, reducing public sector borrowing by $10.1 billion compared to the same month a year ago. The gap between the government’s budget deficit spending and income has narrowed to 10.4 billion won. This is because the number of workers on vacation has decreased and income tax returns have increased. Urban economists expected borrowings of nearly $12 billion.

UK economic recovery continues for 5th month

Official figures show the UK economy grew for five months in June as indoor hospitality resumes and patients visit GPs. The main driver for Q2 growth was consumer spending, which increased by 7.3%, reflecting increased activity as government regulations eased. Gross domestic product (GDP) remained 2.2% below pre-COVID-19 levels in February 2020. But analysts warn that recovery may have slowed in July as infection rates rise.

House price rise calms after stamp duty holiday

House price growth cooled in July after government stamp duty holidays in the UK and Northern Ireland ended. Average house prices rose 0.4% this month, according to the latest snapshot from Halifax, the UK’s largest mortgage lender. However, prices rose more steeply a year ago, dropping annual growth from 8.7% to 7.4%, the lowest level since March. House price growth was highest in northern England and Wales, with lower growth in London and southeast.

Unemployment falls as businesses rescue workers.

Unemployment fell in June as businesses rushed to hire workers after government pandemic restrictions were eased and people laid off at the beginning of the crisis started working again. According to official statistics, the unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter to 4.7% for the three months to June. According to data from July, the number of jobs exceeding 1 million was created for the first time in history. The unemployment rate remains higher than the pre-pandemic level, which stayed in the 4% range. The salary increase rate, including bonuses, soared to 8.8%. However, economists suggest a more accurate figure could be closer to 2%, with a sharp drop in 2020, when millions of workers were on vacation, greatly skewed the figure.

And another thing we learned this month is that Covid and Brexit trigger the worst supply chain crisis since the 1970s.

The UK economy is in its worst supply chain crisis in decades, as shops and restaurants are running out of goods due to shortages of workers and materials due to COVID-19 and Brexit. Business surveys slow economy recovery from lockdowns show businesses are struggling with global supply issues and struggling to move products due to a shortage of HGV drivers. Because of this, McDonald’s ran out of milkshakes, Nandos ran out of chicken, and the worldwide shortage of microchips caused automakers to cut production. Industry research by CBI Lobby Group shows the worst manufacturing supply chain disruption since at least 1977. Retailer inventory levels have fallen to their lowest levels since the early 1980s. A labor shortage is affecting advanced economies worldwide as supply constraints fail to meet hot demand. But analysts say the Brexit barrier is exacerbating Britain’s problems.

