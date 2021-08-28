Delta coronavirus more than doubles the risk of hospitalization, UK study finds





A study published last Friday in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases found that people infected with the delta mutation are more than twice as likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than those with the alpha mutation. Mutations can cause more serious illness.

TOPSHOT – Medical staff are treating COVID-19 coronavirus patients at a hospital in Wuhan, China. [+] March 19, 2020 Central Hubei Province. – On March 19, China reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus for the first time since it began recording in January, but overseas infections have surged. (Photo courtesy of STR/AFP) / China OUT (Photo courtesy of STR/AFP: Getty Images)

AFP Key Facts via Getty Images

Researchers from the UK Public Health Agency (PHE) and the University of Cambridge examined the medical data of 43,338 COVID-19 positive patients in the UK between 29 March and 23 May, using the most accurate method, whole-genome sequencing, for alpha or delta mutations. I have confirmed that it is due to Determine the virus variant.

Mutant alphas, originating in the UK and spreading faster than previous variants, accounted for the majority (80%) of the analyzed cases, as they were the dominant variants at the beginning of the study, but were eventually taken over by delta. The data some data indicate is 40% to 60% more contagious than the UK variant.

Of the 34,656 alpha cases, 764 (or 2.2%) were hospitalized within 14 days of testing positive for the virus, and 196 of 8,682 delta cases (2.3%) were hospitalized during this period.

After adjusting for factors such as age, ethnicity, and vaccination status known to affect susceptibility to severe disease from COVID-19, the researchers found that the delta mutation increased the risk of hospitalization by a factor of 2.26.

A peer-reviewed study highlighted that among those vaccinated with both vaccines, only 1.8% of cases of both variants had an outcome available for hospitalization risk in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

The researchers added to see how they compare the risk of hospitalization between fully vaccinated individuals infected with the delta mutation and the alpha mutation, noting that a previous study estimated that vaccinated people with both variants had a lower risk of hospitalization. He said research was needed.

important quote

Our analysis shows that in the absence of vaccination, a delta outbreak will place a greater burden on health care than an alpha epidemic, medical reserve corps chief statistician and study lead author Dr. Anne Presanis, Ph.D. said in a statement. . Fully vaccinated first is important in reducing the risk of symptomatic infection with delta, and importantly in reducing the risk of serious illness and hospitalization in delta patients.

main background

The results of this study are consistent with previous studies that delta mutations are more likely to cause hospitalization. A Scottish study published in June found that delta, first identified in India, roughly doubles the risk of hospitalization compared to alpha. Studies in Canada and Singapore similarly suggested that delta causes more serious illness, and a study in Singapore found that coronavirus patients infected with delta were more likely to require oxygen. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cited these three studies in an internal report released by the media at the end of July, warning about warnings about the delta strain. The FDA acknowledges on its website that there is data suggesting that the delta mutation may cause more serious illness than the previous mutation in unvaccinated people.

tangent

The Delta strain is driving a massive surge in hospitalizations across the United States, with more than 100,000 hospitalized for the virus for the first time since January. It primarily affects unvaccinated Americans and is currently overwhelming health care systems in several states with rates below the national average. According to data from The New York Times, an average of 1,200 Americans die from COVID-19 every day.

